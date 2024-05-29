THE 39 STEPS is Returning to the West End in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy, THE 39 STEPS, is returning to London’s West End for the first time since 2015, with a strictly limited seven-week season at the Trafalgar Theatre from 16 August to 28 September.

Fiery Angel’s Ed Snape said, “We cannot think of a better production to delight audiences this summer than with this hilarious, joyous and quintessentially British adaptation by Patrick Barlow of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller. There is nothing quite like sitting in a theatre filled with laughter and this play always delivers.”

THE 39 STEPS first ran in London’s West End for nine years, finally closing in 2015. It won the Olivier and What’s On Stage Awards for Best Comedy in 2007. It also took Broadway by storm, winning two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award in 2008. The play, with its quintessentially plucky spirit and dashing sense of British fun, has toured to 39 countries and played to over 3 million people worldwide. A UK tour of this production is currently running until 3 August.

Follow the incredible adventures of our handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women.

Casting is to be announced.

THE 39 STEPS is directed by Nicola Samer, with the original creative team of designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Mic Pool and director of movement Toby Sedgwick. Casting is by Abby Galvin. This production is a remount of the award-winning production directed by Maria Aitken and adapted by Patrick Barlow.

THE 39 STEPS at the Trafalgar Theatre is produced by Fiery Angel and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.

Comments