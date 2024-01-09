THE 39 STEPS Will Embark on UK Tour With Gala Night Set For This April

For the first time in eight years, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy, THE 39 STEPS, is to tour the UK this year. The production will initially play at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch from 14 to 30 March 2024. The production will then tour from Tuesday 2 April, with a Gala Night on Thursday 4 April at Richmond Theatre in London. The tour will run through to Saturday 3 August. Full dates and venues are listed below.

Patrick Barlow’s hilarious adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller ran in London’s West End for nine years, finally closing in 2015. It won the Olivier Award and What’s On Stage Award for Best Comedy in 2007. It also took Broadway by storm, winning two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award in 2008. The play, with its quintessentially plucky spirit and dashing sense of British fun, has toured to 39 countries and played to over 3 million people worldwide.

Follow the incredible adventures of our handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women.

This wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action.

Casting of the 2024 UK Tour of THE 39 STEPS is to be announced.

The 2024 UK Tour is brought to the stage by the original creative team of director Maria Aitken, with tour director Nicola Samer, designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Mic Pool, movement director Toby Sedgwick and casting director Abby Galvin. The original production of THE 39 STEPS was directed by Fiona Buffini and was adapted by Patrick Barlow from an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon.

THE 39 STEPS at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch is presented by Fiery Angel in association with Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch. The 2024 UK Tour is produced by Fiery Angel.

Tour Dates

14-30 March

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch

01708 443333

www.queens-theatre.co.uk

2-6 April

Richmond Theatre, London

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond

9-13 April

Newcastle Theatre Royal

0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

23-27 April

New Theatre, Cardiff

0343 310 041

www.trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff

30 April – 4 May

Sheffield Lyceum

0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

7-11 May

Cambridge Arts Theatre

01223 503333

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

14-18 May

Malvern Festival Theatre

01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

21-25 May

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

01242 572573

everymantheatre.org.uk

28 May – 1 June

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

4-8 June

Birmingham The Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

11-15 June

Oxford Playhouse

01865 305305

Oxfordplayhouse.com

18-22 June

Norwich Theatre Royal

01603 630000

norwichtheatre.org

25 – 29 June

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk

01225 448844

2-6 July

The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

01483 44 00 00

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

16-20 July

Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/brighton

23-27 July

York Grand Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/york

31 July – 3 August

Curve, Leicester

On Sale 30 January

www.curveonline.co.uk