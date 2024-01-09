THE 39 STEPS Will Embark on UK Tour With Gala Night Set For This April

The tour will run through to Saturday 3 August.
For the first time in eight years, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy, THE 39 STEPS, is to tour the UK this year. The production will initially play at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch from 14 to 30 March 2024. The production will then tour from Tuesday 2 April, with a Gala Night on Thursday 4 April at Richmond Theatre in London. The tour will run through to Saturday 3 August. Full dates and venues are listed below.
Patrick Barlow’s hilarious adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller ran in London’s West End for nine years, finally closing in 2015. It won the Olivier Award and What’s On Stage Award for Best Comedy in 2007. It also took Broadway by storm, winning two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award in 2008. The play, with its quintessentially plucky spirit and dashing sense of British fun, has toured to 39 countries and played to over 3 million people worldwide.
Follow the incredible adventures of our handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women.
This wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action.
Casting of the 2024 UK Tour of THE 39 STEPS is to be announced.
The 2024 UK Tour is brought to the stage by the original creative team of director Maria Aitken, with tour director Nicola Samer, designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Mic Pool, movement director Toby Sedgwick and casting director Abby Galvin. The original production of THE 39 STEPS was directed by Fiona Buffini and was adapted by Patrick Barlow from an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon.
THE 39 STEPS at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch is presented by Fiery Angel in association with Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch. The 2024 UK Tour is produced by Fiery Angel.
14-30 March
Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch
01708 443333
www.queens-theatre.co.uk
2-6 April
Richmond Theatre, London
www.atgtickets.com/Richmond
9-13 April
Newcastle Theatre Royal
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk
23-27 April
New Theatre, Cardiff
0343 310 041
www.trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff
30 April – 4 May
Sheffield Lyceum
0114 249 6000
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
7-11 May
Cambridge Arts Theatre
01223 503333
www.cambridgeartstheatre.com
14-18 May
Malvern Festival Theatre
01684 892277
www.malvern-theatres.co.uk
21-25 May
Cheltenham Everyman Theatre
01242 572573
everymantheatre.org.uk
28 May – 1 June
Theatre Royal, Glasgow
www.atgtickets.com/glasgow
4-8 June
Birmingham The Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham
11-15 June
Oxford Playhouse
01865 305305
Oxfordplayhouse.com
18-22 June
Norwich Theatre Royal
01603 630000
norwichtheatre.org
25 – 29 June
Theatre Royal Bath
theatreroyal.org.uk
01225 448844
2-6 July
The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
01483 44 00 00
www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
16-20 July
Brighton Theatre Royal
www.atgtickets.com/brighton
23-27 July
York Grand Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/york
31 July – 3 August
Curve, Leicester
On Sale 30 January
www.curveonline.co.uk
