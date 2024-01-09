THE 39 STEPS Will Embark on UK Tour With Gala Night Set For This April

The tour will run through to Saturday 3 August.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

For the first time in eight years, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy, THE 39 STEPS, is to tour the UK this year.  The production will initially play at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch from 14 to 30 March 2024.  The production will then tour from Tuesday 2 April, with a Gala Night on Thursday 4 April at Richmond Theatre in London.  The tour will run through to Saturday 3 August.  Full dates and venues are listed below.

Patrick Barlow’s hilarious adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller ran in London’s West End for nine years, finally closing in 2015.  It won the Olivier Award and What’s On Stage Award for Best Comedy in 2007.  It also took Broadway by storm, winning two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award in 2008.  The play, with its quintessentially plucky spirit and dashing sense of British fun, has toured to 39 countries and played to over 3 million people worldwide.

Follow the incredible adventures of our handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women.

This wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action.

Casting of the 2024 UK Tour of THE 39 STEPS is to be announced.

The 2024 UK Tour is brought to the stage by the original creative team of director Maria Aitken, with tour director Nicola Samer, designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Mic Pool, movement director Toby Sedgwick and casting director Abby Galvin.  The original production of THE 39 STEPS was directed by Fiona Buffini and was adapted by Patrick Barlow from an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon.

THE 39 STEPS at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch is presented by Fiery Angel in association with Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch.  The 2024 UK Tour is produced by Fiery Angel.

Tour Dates

14-30 March                          
Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch                                      
01708 443333
www.queens-theatre.co.uk

2-6 April                                 
Richmond Theatre, London
www.atgtickets.com/Richmond  

9-13 April                               
Newcastle Theatre Royal                                             
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk

23-27 April                             
New Theatre, Cardiff                                                    
0343 310 041
www.trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff

30 April – 4 May                     
Sheffield Lyceum                                                         
0114 249 6000
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

 7-11 May                                
Cambridge Arts Theatre                                              
01223 503333
www.cambridgeartstheatre.com   

14-18 May                              
Malvern Festival Theatre                                             
01684 892277
www.malvern-theatres.co.uk 

21-25 May                              
Cheltenham Everyman Theatre                                   
01242 572573
everymantheatre.org.uk

28 May – 1 June                    
Theatre Royal, Glasgow
www.atgtickets.com/glasgow 

4-8 June                                 
Birmingham The Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham 

11-15 June                             
Oxford Playhouse                                                        
01865 305305
Oxfordplayhouse.com  

18-22 June                            
  Norwich Theatre Royal                                                
01603 630000
 norwichtheatre.org

25 – 29 June                          
Theatre Royal Bath
theatreroyal.org.uk                                                      
01225 448844

 2-6 July                                  
The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford                      
01483 44 00 00
www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

16-20 July                              
Brighton Theatre Royal
www.atgtickets.com/brighton 

23-27 July                              
York Grand Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/york

31 July – 3 August                 
Curve, Leicester                                                           
On Sale 30 January
www.curveonline.co.uk




