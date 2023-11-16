Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

TESS OF THE D'URBERVILLES Adaptation Comes to London in January

Performances run Wednesday 31st January - Saturday 3rd February 2024.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 2 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 3 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 4 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert

TESS OF THE D'URBERVILLES Adaptation Comes to London in January

Ockham’s Razor have announced the West End run of their bold new vision of Hardy’s classic  novel, Tess of the D’Urbervilles. From Wednesday 31st January to Saturday 3rd February 2024,  Tess will be performed at Sadler’s Wells’ Peacock Theatre. Hardy’s classic novel still has  extraordinary relevance for contemporary audiences as it explores questions of privilege,  class, consent, agency, female desire and sisterhood. 

Tess uses the original text combined with the physical language of circus, allowing the  performers to retell the well-known story of power, loss and endurance through a feminist  lens. Tess is Ockham’s Razor’s first production based on a novel, capturing the poetry of  Hardy and the philosophical depth of the novel, interweaving Ockham’s Razor’s signature  physical storytelling to tell this gut-wrenching story about the strength to endure. 

Tess features an ensemble of circus performers, five women and two men, from diverse  backgrounds who will weave together acrobatics, aerial, dance and physical theatre. The  distinctive simple, evocative design of Ockham’s Razor will evoke the physical labour of the  novel and create Hardy’s Wessex onstage, wielding wooden planks, shifting walls, ropes and  swathes of linen to make sets that unfold and which the cast balance upon, climb, carry and  construct. The company has a long experience of working with reframing the female body  with circus, looking at strength, capability and agency. 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
BOYS ON THE VERGE OF TEARS Will Premiere at Soho Theatre Next Spring Photo
BOYS ON THE VERGE OF TEARS Will Premiere at Soho Theatre Next Spring

BOYS ON THE VERGE OF TEARS, the winner of the prestigious new writing award, the Verity Bargate Award, will have its world premiere at Soho Theatre next spring. Tickets go on priority sale to members today, and on general sale this Friday.

2
Theatre503 Reveals New 503Five Resident Writers Photo
Theatre503 Reveals New 503Five Resident Writers

Asa Haynes, Joe Kerridge, Melis Aker, Rachel-Mae Brady and Shona Bukola Babayemi are announced as the 503Five, Theatre503's pioneering programme for early career playwrights. Established in 2009, the 503Five is a scheme for UK-based writers who have developed their craft to a high standard but are not yet professionally produced.

3
The Sugar Plum Fairy Comes To Leeds With THE NUTCRACKER Photo
The Sugar Plum Fairy Comes To Leeds With THE NUTCRACKER

​​​​​​​Northern Ballet will bring the festive season to the fore in two weeks time as The Nutcracker, makes its much anticipated return to Leeds Grand Theatre.

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto at Corn Exchange Newbury Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto at Corn Exchange Newbury

All new rehearsal photos have been released for this year’s pantomime at the Corn Exchange Newbury, Beauty and the Beast! Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HADESTOWN
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You