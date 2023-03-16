TEECHERS LEAVERS '22 Comes To London This April

Teechers Leavers '22 is coming to the Greenwich Theatre in London on Thursday 27th and Saturday 29th April as part of a UK Tour.

Directed by Adrian McDougall, Teechers Leavers '22 stars Ciara Morris (The Play That Goes Wrong, Beast Quest) as Gail, Michael Ayiotis (The Sun, The Mountain and Me) as Salty and Terenia Barlow (Bridgerton) as Hobby.

Teechers Leavers '22 is a newly updated version of the ever-popular play by John Godber, brought to stages across the UK by highly acclaimed Blackeyed Theatre.

Teechers Leavers '22 is a hilarious, high-energy, full-blooded comedy that brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the eyes of Salty, Gail, and Hobby; three Year 11 students facing a scary world with only their imagination and a love of theatre.

It's 2022 at Whitewall, a struggling academy that's failed its Ofsted. The bell's gone and they can't afford a new one. The first fifteen have lost sixty-seven nil and it's not just the playing field that needs levelling up. Sadly, Whitewall's led by donkeys. So's Whitehall, come to that. Enter Miss Nixon, a new drama teacher with fire in her belly, a lesson for the elite and a well 'sick' Tik Tok!

Will Miss Nixon abandon her students in favour of a tranquil private school? Who puts the bounce in PE teacher Miss Prime? Will Mrs. Parry ever track down her Koko? And why does everyone smell like spring onions?

Teechers Leavers '22 is directed by Adrian McDougall, with assistant direction by Martha Godber, choreography by Scott Jenkins, set design by Victoria Spearing, costume design by Naomi Gibbs, lighting design by Alan Valentine and fight direction by Ronin Traynor.

Tickets for Teechers Leavers '22 are on sale now.

Tour Dates

21st - 22nd March

Garrick Theatre, Lichfield

23rd - 24th March

The Atkinson, Southport

28th March

Queen's Hall, Hexham

29th - 30th March

Hippodrome, Darlington

31st - 1st April

Waterside Arts, Sale

APRIL 2023

18th - 19th April

Hazlitt Theatre, Maidstone

20th - 22nd April

Lyceum, Crewe

25th - 26th April

Haymarket, Basingstoke

27th - 29th April

Greenwich Theatre, London

MAY 2023

2nd - 6th May

Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

9th May

The Hawth, Crawley

12th - 13th May

Old Rep, Birmingham

15th May

Palace Theatre, Mansfield

17th May

Chelmsford Theatre, Chelmsford

18th - 19th May

Kenton Theatre, Henley-on-Thames

22nd - 24th May

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

25th May

Albany Theatre, Coventry