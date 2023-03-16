TEECHERS LEAVERS '22 Comes To London This April
Performances are at the Greenwich Theatre in London on Thursday 27th and Saturday 29th April.
Teechers Leavers '22 is coming to the Greenwich Theatre in London on Thursday 27th and Saturday 29th April as part of a UK Tour.
Directed by Adrian McDougall, Teechers Leavers '22 stars Ciara Morris (The Play That Goes Wrong, Beast Quest) as Gail, Michael Ayiotis (The Sun, The Mountain and Me) as Salty and Terenia Barlow (Bridgerton) as Hobby.
Teechers Leavers '22 is a newly updated version of the ever-popular play by John Godber, brought to stages across the UK by highly acclaimed Blackeyed Theatre.
Teechers Leavers '22 is a hilarious, high-energy, full-blooded comedy that brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the eyes of Salty, Gail, and Hobby; three Year 11 students facing a scary world with only their imagination and a love of theatre.
It's 2022 at Whitewall, a struggling academy that's failed its Ofsted. The bell's gone and they can't afford a new one. The first fifteen have lost sixty-seven nil and it's not just the playing field that needs levelling up. Sadly, Whitewall's led by donkeys. So's Whitehall, come to that. Enter Miss Nixon, a new drama teacher with fire in her belly, a lesson for the elite and a well 'sick' Tik Tok!
Will Miss Nixon abandon her students in favour of a tranquil private school? Who puts the bounce in PE teacher Miss Prime? Will Mrs. Parry ever track down her Koko? And why does everyone smell like spring onions?
Teechers Leavers '22 is directed by Adrian McDougall, with assistant direction by Martha Godber, choreography by Scott Jenkins, set design by Victoria Spearing, costume design by Naomi Gibbs, lighting design by Alan Valentine and fight direction by Ronin Traynor.
Tickets for Teechers Leavers '22 are on sale now.
Tour Dates
21st - 22nd March
Garrick Theatre, Lichfield
23rd - 24th March
The Atkinson, Southport
28th March
Queen's Hall, Hexham
29th - 30th March
Hippodrome, Darlington
31st - 1st April
Waterside Arts, Sale
APRIL 2023
18th - 19th April
Hazlitt Theatre, Maidstone
20th - 22nd April
Lyceum, Crewe
25th - 26th April
Haymarket, Basingstoke
27th - 29th April
Greenwich Theatre, London
MAY 2023
2nd - 6th May
Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds
9th May
The Hawth, Crawley
12th - 13th May
Old Rep, Birmingham
15th May
Palace Theatre, Mansfield
17th May
Chelmsford Theatre, Chelmsford
18th - 19th May
Kenton Theatre, Henley-on-Thames
22nd - 24th May
Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
25th May
Albany Theatre, Coventry