TANGO AFTER DARK Will Return to the West End In April

Tango After Dark, the stunning show featuring 10 dancers led by World Tango Champion Germán Cornejo, will return to Peacock Theatre – Sadler's Wells' home in the West End, from Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 April.



Step into the intoxicating world of Buenos Aires nightlife, where passion, drama and desire are brought vividly to life through the most sensual of dances: the Argentine tango. Back by overwhelming demand, the internationally acclaimed Tango After Dark presents tango as it was meant to be experienced: raw, intimate and irresistibly seductive.



Ten of the world's finest dancers deliver a breathtaking display of strength, elegance and emotion, accompanied by the electrifying sounds of a live orchestra of five musicians and two singers, performing the music of legendary composer Astor Piazzolla.



Germán Cornejo, Artistic Director, said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to the Peacock Theatre and to London, a city that truly feels like a second home to me after so many years. Tango After Dark is one of my favourite shows, it celebrates traditional tango at its very best, with passion, elegance and live music at its heart. I can't wait to share it with London audiences once again.”



Whether you're a lifelong devotee or discovering tango for the first time, Tango After Dark promises to set your heart racing and your soul on fire. Feel the heat and witness the true essence of Argentine tango at its very best.