Streatham Hill Theatre Revival Uncertain After Sale

The church has been sold to Ruach City Church

Jul. 21, 2022  
The Friends of Streatham Hill Theatre have posted an update about the future of the historic theatre, which was recently added to Historic England's Heritage at Risk register.

On their website, the group posted:

"The property company Hold Land South East Ltd who bought the theatre for £2.76m as a medium to long term investment have sold the building on to Ruach City Church for £4m.

The church plan to use the theatre to relocate from their current Brixton Hill church

Obviously this will affect the campaign! We will need to understand more about the circumstances, engage with the various organisations supporting the campaign, and reach out to Ruach to understand their plans and their implications."

The theatre has been largely disused since 2017. The Friends of Streatham Hill Theatre has been campaigning for years for the theatre to be returned to local community-based arts and performance use. Its campaign has been backed by Mark Rylance and David Harewood.

