Stratford East Announces New Chair Transition And Recruitment

Stratford East has announced that Dame Margaret Hodge will be stepping down as Chair of the Board at the end of February to lead the independent review into Arts Council England, following seven years of dedicated leadership and service to the theatre.

The Board of Trustees is now beginning the recruitment process to appoint her successor. Current trustees Christo Heard and Francesca Moody will be acting as Interim Co-Chairs while we are recruiting.

Since joining Stratford East in 2018, Margaret has been instrumental in shaping the theatre’s vision and strategic direction. Under her leadership, Stratford East has continued to champion bold and innovative storytelling, strengthen its engagement with local communities, and enhance its role as a vital cultural hub in Newham and beyond. Her unwavering commitment to diversity, accessibility, and artistic excellence has left a lasting impact on the organisation.

Dame Margaret Hodge said: “It has been both a huge privilege and an enormous pleasure to have chaired the Stratford East Board for the last seven years. Despite very challenging times the theatre has maintained its unique and historic reputation for producing excellent shows that are both thought-provoking and engaging and that attract a diverse audience both locally and across London. It has been a joy to work with both the Board and the theatre’s many talented staff and I am proud that we have built the resilience necessary for us to succeed. With a great new leadership team now in place we can be confident that Stratford East can move from strength to strength. I won’t go far, and I look forward to regular visits to shows over the coming years.”

The Board of Trustees is now launching an open recruitment process to find a new Chair who will build upon Margaret’s legacy and help lead Stratford East into its next chapter. The organisation is seeking an individual with a deep passion for theatre, a strong commitment to championing diverse voices, and the strategic vision to support Stratford East’s ongoing growth and impact.

Artistic Director and Co-CEO Lisa Spirling said: “Margaret’s leadership has been transformative for Stratford East, and we are deeply grateful for her tireless passion, advocacy and dedication. As we look to the future, we are excited to welcome a new Chair who shares our ambition and commitment to making theatre that is bold, rooted in and representing our many local communities.”

The recruitment process for the new Chair is now underway, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply. Further details can be found on Stratford East’s website.

