Stockard Channing, Marième Diouf, and More Join Brie Larson in ELEKTRA

Further casting has been announced for ELEKTRA, the UK Premiere production of the translation by award winning poet Anne Carson of Sophokles’s play.

The previously announced Brie Larson, who will be making her West End debut, will be joined by internationally renowned Stockard Channing (The West Wing, The Good Wife), Marième Diouf (Romeo and Juliet, The Globe), Greg Hicks (Grapes of Wrath, The National Theatre, Coriolanus, The Old Vic) and Patrick Vaill (Stranger Things: The First Shadow,Evening Standard Award winner for his role in Oklahoma!). Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Helmed by the acclaimed director Daniel Fish, performances will begin at Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 13 to Saturday 18 January 2025, before the production moves to Duke of York’s Theatre in London for a strictly limited 11-week season from Friday 24 January 2025.

This will be the first major revival of Sophokles’s Greek tragedy in over a decade and will be directed by Daniel Fish. His acclaimed production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival in 2019 on Broadway before transferring to the West End where it won the Oliver Award for Best Musical Revival in 2023. Fish was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical in 2019.

Joining Daniel on the creative team are Annie-B Parson (Choreography), Jeremy Herbert (Set Design), Doey Lüthi (Costume Design), Adam Silverman (Lighting Design), Max & Ben Ringham (Sound Design), Ted Hearne (Composer) Kate Godfrey (Voice & Dialect) with casting by Heather Basten CDG.

Elektra, haunted by her father's assassination, is consumed by grief; a need for survival; and a thirst for vengeance. When her long lost brother Orestes at last returns, she urges him to a savage and terrifying conclusion but at what cost?

Elektra is produced by Empire Street Productions, who most recently produced Slave Play at The Noël Coward Theatre starring Kit Harrington and Olivia Washington; the widely acclaimed Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London and John Golden Theatre in New York; as well as The Pillowman at the Duke of York’s starring Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton.

