Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Will Perform at Cadogan Hall in May

Champions of the hit ITV series Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, will perform in an exclusive concert at Cadogan Hall on Saturday 10th May. Presented by Olivier Award nominated production company Lambert Jackson Productions, rising stars Stevie and Tobias will bring audiences’ favourite musical theatre duets to life for one evening only this spring.

The pair, who rocketed to popularity through the ITV show and their portrayals of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia, will perform theatre hits from a wide range of shows.

For her role in the smash hit ABBA show, Stevie Doc was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut Performance. Following his stint as heartthrob Sky, Tobias Turley’s acting credits include Kurt Kelly and Understudy JD in Heathers The Musical (The Other Palace); West Side Story (Ljubljana Festival); Giovanni Pernice: Made In Italy (UK Tour); Sleeping Beauty (Mansfield); The Nutcracker (Birmingham Royal Ballet); Magic of Animation and Carousel in Concert (both West End Does at Cadogan Hall). He is currently appearing in White Rose: The Musical at the Marylebone Theatre.

Lambert Jackson Productions was founded by Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson in 2018. Over the past six years, they have rapidly become known for their impressive roster of large-scale concert productions of musicals and innovative approach to bringing exciting shows to audiences across the globe. Notable works include Cruise, which was nominated for an Olivier Award for ‘Best New Play’, the worldwide stage premiere of Brokeback Mountain, and their work online during the pandemic, which created worldwide sensation Leave a Light On! which allowed actors throughout the UK to sell tickets to shows from their own living room, earning Jamie and Eliza a spot in the Stage 100 in 2020.

Lambert Jackson’s CEO, Jamie Lambert, comments, We are so excited to be working with Stevie and Tobias - they are two phenomenal talents and true emerging West End stars.

