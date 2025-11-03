Steven Frayne to Return to Underbelly Boulevard Soho with UP CLOSE AND MAGICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a sold-out and critically acclaimed run earlier this year, world-renowned magician Steven Frayne—formerly known as Dynamo—will return to Underbelly Boulevard Soho in 2026 with a reimagined version of his hit show UP CLOSE AND MAGICAL. The limited four-week engagement will run January 30–February 28, 2026.

An exclusive 48-hour pre-sale opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 5, followed by the general on-sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 7 at underbellyboulevard.com.

Audiences of all ages are invited to experience an intimate evening of illusion, wonder, and storytelling as Frayne revisits signature moments from his career and unveils brand-new magic created specifically for this production. Whether seeing his work for the first time or returning for another encounter, Up Close and Magical offers an evening of astonishment and connection that blurs the line between reality and imagination.

Best known for his headline-grabbing stunts, groundbreaking television specials, and arena spectaculars, Frayne has redefined modern magic for global audiences. With Up Close and Magical, he strips away large-scale spectacle to deliver an experience rooted in human connection and shared wonder.

Since emerging nearly two decades ago, Frayne has become one of the most recognized magicians in the world. His career includes sold-out tours, Sunday Times bestselling books, and award-winning documentaries. He has been honored as the Academy of Magical Arts Magician of the Year and received The Magic Circle’s Maskelyne Award for Performance, the society’s highest distinction.

On screen, Frayne has earned three BAFTA nominations, two Virgin Media Awards, and holds Sky’s biggest entertainment launch of the past decade with his hit series Beyond Belief, which attracted 1.8 million viewers for its premiere. Through his work, Frayne continues to create unforgettable moments that inspire awe, joy, and curiosity in audiences around the world.