Sophia Bush, Ricky Champ, and More Will Join the Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY

The production will move from the Lyric to the Apollo, just next door!

Apr. 13, 2023  
Casting has been announced for the fifth West End transfer of Danny Robins' edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story, which will move from the Lyric to the Apollo, just next door! No other play has ever transferred in the West End this many times within a two year period. During its run at the Lyric it broke the record for box office weekly takings for a play 5 times!

For the Apollo run US actress Sophia Bush (One Tree HIll, Good Sam) will play Lauren; Ricky Champ (Him & Her, Eastenders) will play Ben; Clifford Samuel (McMafia; Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll) will play Dan and Jaime Winstone (Kidulthood, Donkey Punch) will play Jenny.

Sophia Bush (who will play Lauren) said: 'I am elated to be joining this wonderful cast in 2:22 - A Ghost Story! For this revered production to be my West End debut is a dream come true for me. One that I can't wait to share with live audiences in the UK. We're deep in rehearsals now and there is just nothing like the energy and comradery of the theatre community. Diving into this rich material is a thrill; exploring these complex relationships, and what makes each of our characters tick. The clear vision from our creative team led by Danny, Matthew, and Gabe serves as a bright North Star. I'm honoured to be welcomed into this family with open arms as I bring my version of 'Lauren' to life.'

Ricky Champ (who will play Ben) said: 'I'm really excited about starting on 2:22 and carrying the banner on this particular version in this amazing new theatre. I can't wait to show everyone 'Ben', see you there!'

Clifford Samuel (who will play Sam) said: 'I'm hugely excited to be joining the new 2.22 company. It's a brilliant play, and I'm really pleased to be surrounded by these fantastic actors, director, and team!'

Jaime Winstone (who will play Jenny) said: 'I'm so excited to be joining the cast of 2:22, we've got such a buzz in the rehearsal room. Excitement, nerves, fear, which is all perfect for this amazing play. I've been so excited to work with Matthew, he's such a good, hands on director. I can't wait to bring a new energy to Jenny, I'm just throwing myself in the deep end and I can't wait for everyone to see us perform at the Apollo, to be in the West End and to bring Jenny to life.'

2:22 A Ghost Story has its world premiere at the Noel Coward in summer 2021 where It received three Olivier Nominations including Best New Play and Best Actress, and where it won the Best New Play category in the Whatsonstage.

The production began its life in the summer of 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher, completed its run on 12 February 2022. The first cast at the Criterion Theatre featured Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Beatriz Romilly, Sam Swainsbury; the second Criterion Theatre cast which ended its run on 8 January this year was Tamsin Carroll as Lauren; Felix Scott as Sam, Matt Willis as Ben and Laura Whitmore as Jenny. The US premiere of 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles opened on 29 October and ended its run on 4 December 2022. The current box office record breaking run at the Lyric features Cheryl as Jenny, Jake Wood as Ben, Scot Karim and Sam and Louise Ford as Lauren who will perform until 23 April.

2.22 - A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist and Uncanny and it is directed by Matthew Dunster. Intriguing, funny and scary, it takes audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear....What do you believe? And do you dare to discover the truth?

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up... until 2.22am... and then they will know.

Danny Robins said 'I am thrilled with this 6th cast for 2:22 A Ghost Story. Each set of actors we've had brings their own distinctive talents to the production and so I can't wait to see my spooky play continue its amazing West End life with this very talented group, and it's so overwhelming to think that we're breaking records along the way. Although we're only moving next door, it's quite the journey we are on, and we look forward to spooking a whole new set of audiences over the next few months. Who cares if it's meant to be Spring - 2:22 will chill you to the bone!"

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Matilda James, CDG, illusions by Chris Fisher, and Co-Director is Gabriel Vega Weissman.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.




