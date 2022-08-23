Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Soho's Boulevard Theatre Given New Sexual Entertainment License

The venue was forced to close during the pandemic, just six months after opening

Aug. 23, 2022  

Soho's Boulevard Theatre has been granted a new sexual entertainment licence, which will allow nude performances on the premises.

The theatre, which closed just six months after opening due to the pandemic, was first given a sexual entertainment license in February 2020.

The venue was forced to close in March 2020 and has not yet reopened.

The Boulevard Theatre Company made the application to Westminster City Council in January 2022. The council granted the licence in February. However, there have been no announcements regarding the reopening of the venue.

