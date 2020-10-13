Social Distancing Safety Measures Called Into Question at London Palladium

Audience members present at the theater's 'Songs For A New World' and Q&A with Arsene Wenger voiced doubts that social distancing rules were being upheld.

BBC has reported that COVID safety measures at the London Palladium are being called into questions after photos have arisen of audience members seated close together at the theatre's presentation of 'Songs For a New World' and a Q&A with football manager Arsene Wenger.

Critic Mark Shenton, who attended one of the events, said he felt that "social distancing was not complied with" and that "seating wasn't even staggered... so I'm not sure this was really safe".

He wrote: "I didn't have my tape measure with me last night, but I'd like to see proof that there was 1 metre distance between myself and the two women seated directly in front of me (who kept their masks off for much of the show to eat crisps!)"

Others, including Piers Morgan took to social media to question why audiences were allowed in theatres but not sports arenas.

He wrote on Twitter: "How can the London Palladium be packed like this last night for an event with Arsene Wenger, but football fans aren't allowed to watch matches outside even socially distanced?

"I'm completely bemused."

See Andrew Lloyd Webber discuss the theatre's safety measures below:

