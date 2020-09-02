Six Celebrity Contestants Announced For STRICTLY COME DANCING

The 18th series of the entertainment show will return in the autumn on BBC One.

Six celebrity contestants have been confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The 18th series of the NTA and BAFTA award-winning entertainment show produced by BBC Studios will return in the autumn on BBC One putting the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights.

First is Caroline Quentin, an award winning actress and presenter.

Caroline said: "I am thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part."

Broadcaster and former NFL player Jason Bell is the second celebrity contestant confirmed for the series.

Jason said: "Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I'm so proud and humbled to be participating. Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I'm a massive fan. My 6 year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud."

Up next is singer and actor Max George.

George said: "Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted's bar so low...."

The fourth guest is Ranvir Singh, a journalist and presenter, best known as the Political Editor for ITV's Good Morning Britain, anchor for ITV's Tonight and newsreader on ITN.

Ranvir Singh said: "The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror - feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!"

Next, radio DJ and television presenter Clara Amfo joins the series.

Clara Amfo said: "As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can't wait to fully embrace, see you on the dancefloor!"

Finally, the sixth celebrity guest confirmed is Nicola Adams OBE, a double Olympic gold medallist boxer.

Nicola said, "I'm really excited to be joining this year's incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I'm a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people's hearts. People might know me from work in the ring, but I'll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor too. I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it's amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry."

