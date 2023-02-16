Sid Singh Brings ILLEGALLY FUNNY Show to London

Sid Singh is a (excellent) stand-up comedian and (mediocre) human rights lawyer. As a comedian he performs at comedy clubs, festivals and on TV around the world, while as a lawyer he has helped the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies defeat the Trump administration in court. He's at London's prestigious Soho Theatre for one night only (Friday 24th February) with a show about anti-vax girlfriends, climate sceptic fathers, and hacking the US Supreme Court.

After helping beat Donald Trump in court, Sid wanted to figure out how people choose who to listen to whether that's family, friends, community or even a tangerine tyrant? And when they say something crazy, how do we respond?

In Illegally Funny, Sid Singh attempts to answer that. Discussing his work as a refugee lawyer and advocate; his anti-vaxxer ex-girlfriend, being accused of being a benefactor of George Soros on Romania's Got Talent, and perhaps the craziest, most unlikely story ever: his experience arguing with a former gang member turned cancer scientist and climate change sceptic; his father. Through it all, Sid hopes to answer

the questions: why do his audience listen to him, what does it get them, and what... now?

Sid Singh is a former cast member at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam whose alumni include Jason Sudekis, Jordan Peele, Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, and Carl Tart. He has written for BBC's Comic Relief, BBC3's Muzlamic, Comedy Central UK's Modern Horror Stories, Channel 4's Tez O'Clock, and more. As well as making TV appearances in Austria and Romania, he regularly tours his stand up performing all around Europe and North America.

