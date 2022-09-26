Show of the Week: Save up to 27% on WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Tickets from £25 for Witness for the Prosecution

YOU HAVE BEEN SUMMONED FOR JURY SERVICE...

Step inside the magnificent surroundings of London County Hall and experience the intensity and drama of Agatha Christie's gripping story of justice, passion and betrayal in a unique courtroom setting. Majestic foyer and bar areas and a spacious auditorium offer excellent ventilation and space for audiences to relax and enjoy this classic thriller.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high - will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony, will he be able to convince the jury, and you of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

Don't miss this landmark stage production on London's Southbank.

SEE YOU IN COURT.

Tickets from £25 for Witness for the Prosecution

Save up to 27%

Tuesday to Friday:

Premium: Was £76.50 - Now £59.50

Band A: Was £57.50 - Now £49.50

Band B: Was £47.50 - Now £39.50

Band C: Was £39.50 - Now £29.50

Band D: Was £27.50 - Now £25



Sunday:

Premium: Was £81 - Now £59.50

Band A: Was £62 - Now £49.50

Band B: Was £49.50 - Now £39.50

Band C: Was £39.50 - Now £29.50

Band D: £29.50 (No Booking Fee)



Valid Sunday to Friday performances until 13 November 2022

(Excl. Saturday performances & w/c 24 October)

Book by 2 October