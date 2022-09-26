Show of the Week: Save up to 27% on WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sep. 26, 2022  
Witness for the Prosecution

YOU HAVE BEEN SUMMONED FOR JURY SERVICE...

Step inside the magnificent surroundings of London County Hall and experience the intensity and drama of Agatha Christie's gripping story of justice, passion and betrayal in a unique courtroom setting. Majestic foyer and bar areas and a spacious auditorium offer excellent ventilation and space for audiences to relax and enjoy this classic thriller.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high - will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony, will he be able to convince the jury, and you of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

Don't miss this landmark stage production on London's Southbank.

SEE YOU IN COURT.

Save up to 27%

Tuesday to Friday:
Premium: Was £76.50 - Now £59.50
Band A: Was £57.50 - Now £49.50
Band B: Was £47.50 - Now £39.50
Band C: Was £39.50 - Now £29.50
Band D: Was £27.50 - Now £25

Sunday:
Premium: Was £81 - Now £59.50
Band A: Was £62 - Now £49.50
Band B: Was £49.50 - Now £39.50
Band C: Was £39.50 - Now £29.50
Band D: £29.50 (No Booking Fee)

Valid Sunday to Friday performances until 13 November 2022
(Excl. Saturday performances & w/c 24 October)

Book by 2 October


Dame Hilary Mantel, Author of Wolf Hall, Dies Aged 70Dame Hilary Mantel, Author of Wolf Hall, Dies Aged 70
September 23, 2022

Dame Hilary Mantel, the British author best known for her Wolf Hall trilogy, has died aged 70.
SOLT and UK Theatre Issue Statement Criticising Chancellor's AnnouncementSOLT and UK Theatre Issue Statement Criticising Chancellor's Announcement
September 23, 2022

Hannah Essex, Co-CEO, Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre has issued a statement criticising the Chancellor's announcement for missing opportunities to help the theatre sector.
BBC Arts Announces Forthcoming Highlights of Sunday Night PerformanceBBC Arts Announces Forthcoming Highlights of Sunday Night Performance
September 23, 2022

BBC Arts has announced a range of new commissions for the Autumn in Sunday Night Performances on BBC Four. Sunday Night Performances showcase some of the best of the UK’s dance, theatre, music and spoken word in specially made films for television every week of the year.
UK Delegation Outlines Plans for Eurovision 2023 Song and ActUK Delegation Outlines Plans for Eurovision 2023 Song and Act
September 23, 2022

The BBC has confirmed selection plans for the United Kingdom’s song and act for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.
Tickets for £25 for MARVELLOUS at SohoPlaceTickets for £25 for MARVELLOUS at SohoPlace
September 23, 2022

Tickets for £25 for Marvellous at new venue SohoPlace. Be the first @sohoplace. The West End newest theatre opening 15 October with the joyful and inspiring - Marvellous, the incredible story of Neil ‘Nello’ Baldwin.