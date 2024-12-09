Show of the Week: Save Up to 44% on TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Save up to 44% on tickets to Tina - The Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwych Theatre.

Tina Turner was one of the greatest musical artists the world has ever seen. From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her triumphant transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner didn’t just break the rules, she rewrote them!

Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her much-loved hits, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is an exhilarating celebration of the artist we know and love. Now celebrating five years in the West End and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, this smash hit musical is written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

During her incredible life, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, selling more concert tickets than any other solo performer in music history.

Offers and Validity

Monday to Friday evenings:

Was £36 - Now £25

Was £78 - Now £45

Was £84 - Now £55

Was £96 - Now £65

Thursday matinees:

Was £30 - Now £20

Was £48 - Now £30

Was £60 - Now £50

Was £96 - Now £75

Valid on all performances Monday to Friday 9-30 December 2024 and Monday to Wednesday from 6 - 27 January 2025.

Comments