Show of the Month: Save Up to 52% on SHREK THE MUSICAL at Eventim Apollo

Tickets start at £35.
Save up to 52% on tickets to Shrek the Musical at Eventim Apollo. Tickets start at £35.
You don’t have to go Far Far Away to find an unforgettable experience at London’s legendary Eventim Apollo; Shrek the Musical – a Shrektacular stage adaptation of the blockbuster movie.
Join Shrek, (Antony Lawrence) and Donkey, (Todrick Hall) on their intrepid journey to rescue the beautiful, but cursed, Princess Fiona (Joanne Clifton) from a castle protected by a fearsome fire- breathing dragon (Cherece Richards). Forget Hollywood endings, this story is what happens when freaks do fairy tales!
With a production as sharp as a Donkey one-liner, Shrek the Musical rolls out ogre-sized fun. It effortlessly blends laugh-out-loud comedy, uplifting dance numbers and a core message of self-acceptance – proving ‘beautiful ain’t always pretty’.
Hitting London for 6 weeks only, don’t miss your chance to round up the whole family for an unforgettable night out. You wouldn’t want this award-winning story of acceptance to turn into a tale of regret. Book now!
Monday to Thursday
Was £72 - Now £35
Was £90 - Now £45
Was £108 - Now £55
Friday
Was £78 - Now £45
Was £95 - Now £55
Was £114 - Now £65
Midweek matinees and Sundays
Was £78- Now £45
Was £108 - Now £55
Valid on all performances Monday to Friday and Sunday from 19 July 2024 - 31 August 2024. (Excl. Saturdays and matinees on 25 July, 01 August and 08 August 2024)
Videos