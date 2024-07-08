Show of the Month: Save Up to 52% on SHREK THE MUSICAL at Eventim Apollo

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Save up to 52% on tickets to Shrek the Musical at Eventim Apollo. Tickets start at £35.

You don’t have to go Far Far Away to find an unforgettable experience at London’s legendary Eventim Apollo; Shrek the Musical – a Shrektacular stage adaptation of the blockbuster movie.

Join Shrek, (Antony Lawrence) and Donkey, (Todrick Hall) on their intrepid journey to rescue the beautiful, but cursed, Princess Fiona (Joanne Clifton) from a castle protected by a fearsome fire- breathing dragon (Cherece Richards). Forget Hollywood endings, this story is what happens when freaks do fairy tales!

With a production as sharp as a Donkey one-liner, Shrek the Musical rolls out ogre-sized fun. It effortlessly blends laugh-out-loud comedy, uplifting dance numbers and a core message of self-acceptance – proving ‘beautiful ain’t always pretty’.

Hitting London for 6 weeks only, don’t miss your chance to round up the whole family for an unforgettable night out. You wouldn’t want this award-winning story of acceptance to turn into a tale of regret. Book now!

Offers and Validity

Monday to Thursday

Was £72 - Now £35

Was £90 - Now £45

Was £108 - Now £55

Friday

Was £78 - Now £45

Was £95 - Now £55

Was £114 - Now £65

Midweek matinees and Sundays

Was £78- Now £45

Was £108 - Now £55

Valid on all performances Monday to Friday and Sunday from 19 July 2024 - 31 August 2024. (Excl. Saturdays and matinees on 25 July, 01 August and 08 August 2024)

Comments