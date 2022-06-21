Shakespeare's Globe Announces Full Cast of THE TEMPEST

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast and company for a new production of The Tempest running this summer from 22 July - 22 October, directed by Sean Holmes. Shakespeare's tumultuous tale of reckoning and redemption will be brought to life by the Globe Ensemble, who have been thrilling audiences in the critically acclaimed season opening production of Much Ado About Nothing which runs until 23 October.

The Tempest is designed by Paul Wills, co-directed by Diane Page, with Naeem Hayat as assistant director, Cassie Kinoshi as composer and Rachael Nanyonjo as movement director.

Sean Holmes is the Globe's Associate Artistic Director where his recent directing work includes the ensemble productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night and Hamlet, as well as Henry VI and Richard III which he co-directed in the 2019 winter season. Prior to the Globe, Sean was the Artistic Director of the Lyric Hammersmith, where his work included The Seagull, Terror, Bugsy Malone, Cinderella and Blasted, for which he won the 2011 Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre. Bugsy Malone begins a major UK tour at Theatre Royal Bath on 2 July.

Peter Bourke will play Gonzalo. Peter is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing in the roles of Conrade and Friar. Previous productions at the Globe include the Winter Season production of Hamlet, and the 2021 Summer Season productions of Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream - a role he reprised from 2019. Previous theatre credits elsewhere include The Sea (Chichester); The English Game (Headlong); Henry IV Parts I and II, Henry V, Perkin Warbeck (RSC); and The Browning Version & Harlequinade, The Elephant Man, The Provoked Wife and On the Razzle (National Theatre).

Rachel Hannah Clarke will play Ariel. Rachel is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing in the roles of Margaret and Watchman. Previous productions at the Globe include the Winter Season production of Hamlet, and the 2021 Summer Season productions of Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream - a role she reprised from 2019. Previous theatre credits include You Remember? (Royal Court); Queens of Sheba - Winner of The Stage Award (Vaults Festival / New Diorama Theatre / Underbelly / Camden People's Theatre); Hatch (Talawa Theatre Company); and Best Friends (Ovalhouse).

Ralph Davis will play Trinculo. Ralph is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing in the role of Benedick. Other credits at the Globe include King Lear (2017). Previous theatre credits elsewhere include Blue / Orange (Theatre Royal Bath); Valued Friends (Rose Theatre); The Deep Blue Sea (Chichester Festival Theatre); Tamburlaine / Timon of Athens, King John and Richard III (RSC); The Open House (Ustinov Theatre, Bath / The Print Room). Screen and radio credits include SAS: Rogue Heroes (BBC); Father Brown, Life After Life, Small Axe, Lethal White (BBC); Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix); For The Temple (Heirloom Audio USA); The Good Terrorist and Ambridge EXTRA (BBC Radio 4).

George Fouracres will play Stefano. George is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing as Dogberry. Previous credits at the Globe include the Winter Season production of Hamlet, and the 2021 Summer Season productions of Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream. He is a member of critically acclaimed sketch trio Daphne. Other credits include Gentlemon (Fight in the Dog); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Filter Theatre/Lyric Hammersmith); Doctor Faustus (Dot by Dot Theatre); Daphne's Second Show and Daphne Do Edinburgh (Edinburgh Festival).

Joanne Howarth will play Francisco. Joanne is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing in the roles of Antonia and Verges. Previous credits at the Globe include Nell Gwynn in 2017 and Much Ado About Nothing in 2014. Previous theatre credits elsewhere include Our Lady of Blundellsands (Liverpool Everyman); Witness for the Prosecution (West End); Parliament Square, You Can't Take It With You (Manchester Royal Exchange / Bush); King Lear (Old Vic); Goodnight Mr Tom (West End/Tour); Bingo (Chichester / Young Vic); The Comedy of Errors, Twelfth Night, Faust, The Alchemist, The Virtuoso, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore and Julius Caesar (RSC). Screen credits include It's a Sin (Channel 4); Wallander (Left Bank Pictures / Yellow Bird Films); EastEnders, Doctors, Grange Hill (BBC); The Bill (Talkback Thames).

Olivier Huband will play Ferdinand. Olivier is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing in the role of Don John. Previous theatre credits include performing opposite Kit Harington in Henry V (Donmar Warehouse); Barefoot in the Park (Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Such Filthy F*cks (Pleasance); An Enemy of the People (Playground). Screen credits include This Sceptred Isle (Revolution Films); Becoming Elizabeth (Revolution Films); A Discovery of Witches and I Hate Suzie (Bad Wolf); and Mission Impossible: Fallout (Bad Robot).

Nadi Kemp-Sayfi will play Miranda. Nadi is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing in the role of Hero. Previous credits at the Globe include the Winter Season production of Hamlet, and the 2021 Summer Season productions of Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Previous theatre credits elsewhere include The Whip, A Museum in Baghdad, King John (RSC); War with the Newts (Knaïve Theatre); Wake, Mittwoch Aus Licht, Life is a Dream (Birmingham Opera Company); 101 Dalmatians, Between The Two, Three Wheels on the Wagon, The Witches' Promise, Under The Stars (Birmingham Rep); and Hijabi Monologues (The Bush Theatre).

Ciarán O'Brien will play Caliban. Ciarán is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing in the role of Boracio. Previous credits at the Globe include the Winter Season production of Hamlet, and the 2021 Summer Season productions of Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream - a role he reprised from 2019. Previous theatre credits elsewhere include Maz and Bricks - Best Actor at New York Origin Theatre Awards (Fishamble/59E59 Theatre and Edinburgh Fringe); The Plough and the Stars (Lyric Hammersmith/ Abbey Theatre); The Playboy of the Western World, Orson's Shadow (Southwark Playhouse); Of Mice and Men (Birmingham Rep); Translations (The Rose Theatre/Sheffield Crucible/ETT). Screen credits include Misfits (Clerkenwell Films/ Channel 4); Ripper Street (BBC); The Tudors (USA Showtime); Hunted (Savage Productions); and Bloom (Odyssey Pictures).

Patrick Osborne will play Antonio. Patrick is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing in the role of Claudio. Previous theatre credits include The Comedy of Errors (RSC / Barbican); Shakespeare In Love (Noel Coward Theatre); Peter Pan (Regents Park Theatre); Noises Off (Nottingham Playhouse and Tour); The Cardinal (Southwark Playhouse); Accolade and After October (Finborough Theatre). Screen credits include Good Times Rolled Out (quarantine); Turner (BBC); The Borgias (Showtime); My Parents are Aliens (ITV); Lady of Heaven (Enlightened Kingdom); and Their Finest (Number 9 Films / Wildgaze Films).

Lucy Phelps will play Sebastian. Lucy is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing in the role of Beatrice. Previous theatre credits include Measure for Measure, As You Like It, Dido Queen of Carthage, Julius Caesar, Antony and Cleopatra (RSC); Witness for the Prosecution (Eleanor Lloyd Productions); King Charles III (Almeida - UK And Australia Tour); Sex and the Three-Day Week (Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres); Viva Forever! (West End / Judy Craymer Productions); Earthquakes in London (Headlong / The National Theatre). Screen credits include Di Ray and Grace (ITV); The Chelsea Detective (Expectation); Silent Witness, Call the Midwife, Holby City (BBC); Skins (Company Pictures / E4).

Ferdy Roberts will play Prospero. Ferdy is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing in the role of Don Pedro. Previous theatre credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream, Filter's 12th Night, Macbeth, Water, Silence, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Faster (Filter Theatre); Girl From The North Country (Old Vic/Runaway Productions); Fatherland (Frantic Assembly); Plaques & Tangles, If You Don't Let Us Dream, We Won't Let You Sleep, Playing The Victim (Royal Court); Lampedusa (Soho Theatre); Shakespeare in Love (Noel Coward Theatre); Three Kingdoms Three Sisters (Lyric Hammersmith). Screen credits include Dark Angel (World Productions); Foyles War, Mr High (ITV); What You Will (Fluidity Film/Filter); Mr Nice (Hindsight Media); Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll (Aegis Film); & Honest (Honest Productions).

Katy Stephens will play Alonso. Katy is currently performing at the Globe in Much Ado About Nothing in the role of Leonata. She has previously performed at the Globe in The Oresteia in 2015, Thomas Tallis in 2014, Julius Caesar in 2014, Dr. Scroggy's War in 2014 and The Complete Walk. Other theatre credits include Coriolanus (Sheffield Crucible); Antony and Cleopatra (National Theatre); The Histories Cycle, As You Like It, Antony and Cleopatra, King Lear, Titus Andronicus, Candide, The Grain Store, Taming of the Shrew (Royal Shakespeare Company - Katie won the What's on Stage Award for Best Actress in 2009 in The Histories Cycle; the production also won the Olivier Award for Best Ensemble Performance); The Memory of Water (Nottingham Playhouse); Othello (English Touring Theatre); and Intelligent Homosexual's Guide (Hampstead). Katy also runs Bold As Bard with Ego Performance Company in Coventry, a Shakespeare Theatre Company for adults with learning disabilities.