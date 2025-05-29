Shakespeare In The Squares' THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Begins Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare in the Squares will celebrate its eighth summer tour with an all-new production of The Taming of the Shrew, Shakespeare’s comedy battle of wits, wills and wild romance featuring toe-tapping pop classics.

Lee Drage plays Hortensio, Gabriel. Lee trained at the Guildford School of Acting. Theatre credits include Shakespeare in the Squares’ Twelfth Night and All’s Well That Ends Well, The Sound of Music (Pitlochry Festival Theatre), The Threepenny Opera (Minack Theatre), Aloe Aloe (Bush Theatre), The Spanish Tragedy (Old Red Lion), Chariots of Fire (Gielgud, West End), Oh What A Lovely War (UK tour), The Water Engine (Old Vic Tunnels), The Hot Mikado (Watermill Theatre), Saturday Night (Jermyn St Theatre). Television credits include Silo (Apple TV). As a comedian, he has performed at VAULT festival, Brighton and Edinburgh Fringe and was nominated for an Off West End Award for his show Shit Samaritans.

Paddy Duff plays Lucentio, Sugarsop. Paddy is a Scottish actor from Aberdeenshire. Stage credits include Romeo & Juliet (International Tour), The Mousetrap (West End), Pygmalion (Actors’ Church), Stickman (UK tour) & BBC DOCTORS. Screen Credits include Outlander and the BBC’s Doctors.

John Holt-Roberts plays Gremio, Walter, Widow. John trained at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts. Stage credits include Welfare, A Christmas Carol, The Wind in the Willows, Alice in Wonderland, Robin Hood and The Major Oak (Derby Theatre), Cinderella (Chester Storyhouse), Twelfth Night (JLA Productions), The Gingerbread Man (Hiccup Theatre, National Tour), Troupers/ Till the Cows Come Home (Mikron Theatre, National Tour) The Dinner (Lamphouse Theatre/Switch Festival), Film Credits include Father Christmas is Back (MSR Media) and Zomblogalypse (One and Other Creative). John has performed extensively across the country with the band Hyde Family Jam.

Nikita Johal plays Bianca, Curtis. Nikita trained at Performance Preparation Academy in Musical Theatre. Credits include Now That’s What I Call A Musical (UK Tour), Princess Caraboo (Finborough Theatre), Children Of Eden (Union Theatre), Spring Awakening (Hope Mill Theatre), The Snow Queen (The Everyman), Broken Wings (Theatre Royal Haymarket, The Other Palace & Beittidine Festival), Sleeping Beauty (Watford Palace Theatre), Aladdin (Newbury Corn Exchange), What The Ladybird Heard (The Palace, West End & UK Tour), Migrations (Welsh National Opera UK Tour), The Wife Of Willesden (The Kiln & Boston/New York), Henry V, The Canterbury Tales (Guildford Shakespeare Company), The Invincibles (Queens Theatre Hornchurch & The New Wolsey), Jack & The Beanstalk (Evolution Pantomimes), Frankie Goes To Bollywood (UK Tour & Southbank transfer).

Roddy Lynch plays Petruchio. Roddy trained at Rose Bruford College (BA Actor Musicianship). Theatre Credits include Macbeth (Victoria Theatre Singapore / Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts), Kinky Boots (Storyhouse Chester), Romeo & Juliet (Victoria Theatre Singapore / Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts), Upstart! Shakespeare’s Rebel Daughter Judith (Edinburgh Fringe / Gilded Balloon), Rapunzel (Watermill Theatre), What the Ladybird Heard (The Palace Theatre, West End), A Christmas Carol (The Egg / Theatre Royal Bath), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Garden Shakespeare Company).

Elizabeth Marsh plays Baptista, Tailor. Elizabeth has performed at the National Theatre, in the West End, on tour and at regional theatres all around the country. Some of her favourite roles include Jenny in The Threepenny Opera, Yitzak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Mme Giry in Phantom of the Opera, Fay in Iron, Klytaimestra in Elektra, Marquise de Merteuil in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Eleanor in Dead Funny, Mary in Merrily We Roll Along, Annie Wilkes in Misery, and Beverley in Abigail’s Party (twice!). She also works in TV and film, most recently in The Chelsea Detective. She is delighted to be working with SITS again after playing the Nurse in Romeo and Juliet in 2017.

Kalifa Taylor plays Tranio. Kalifa’s credits include Look Who’s All Grown Up (Space Theatre); Selected Recordings of Us (Space Theatre); Money Heist: The Experience; The Gunpowder Plot Immersive Experience (Historic Royal Palaces and Layered Reality); Hamlet (Southwark Playhouse); War Inside (Vaults Festival); Laura and Sophia (The Lion and Unicorn); Feel More X Lately (The Lion and Unicorn); 1000 Ways the World Will End (& How It Starts Again) (The King’s Head); Noises Off! (Theatre Royal Haymarket); All’s Well That Ends Well (Shakespeare in the Squares); A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story (Birmingham Rep).

Sasha Wilson plays Katherina. Sasha is a Bulgarian-American LAMDA-trained actor. Her credits include The Brief Life and Mysterious Death of Boris III King of Bulgaria (Giovanna, Liliana Panitsa, Dannecker), Noises Off (Belinda), The Mechanicals Present: Julius Caesar or Macbeth (Brutus/Macbeth) and Shakespeare in the Square’s 2022 production The Tempest (Sebastia/Trincula). She founded Out Of The Forest Theatre in 2017, an ensemble based theatre company that takes misremembered or forgotten stories from history, sets them to folk music and tells them through a lens to better understand today.

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

Wednesday 4th June – Saturday 12th July

https://shakespeareinthesquares.co.uk/tickets/

Leinster Square W2 - Wednesday 4th June 7pm

St James’s Gardens W11 - Thursday 5th June 7pm

Crystal Palace Park SE19 - Friday 6th June 7pm

St Anne’s Church Garden, SW18 - Saturday 7th June 2.30pm & 7pm

Cleveland Square, W2 - Tuesday 10th June 7pm & Wednesday 11th June 7pm (PRESS)

Connaught Square, W2 - Thursday 12th June 7pm

Norland Square, W11 - Friday 13th June 7pm

St Peter’s Square, W6 - Saturday 14th June 7pm

Coronation Gardens, SW18 - Sunday 15th June 3pm

Arundel & Ladbroke Gardens, W11 - Tuesday 17th June 7pm

Charterhouse Square, EC1 - Wednesday 18th June 7pm

Albert Square, SW8 - Thursday 19th June 7pm

Tredegar Square, E3 - Friday 20th June 7pm

Kensington Gardens Square, W2 - Saturday 21st June 5pm

Manchester Square Gardens, W1 - Sunday 22nd June 5.30pm

Cornwall Gardens, SW7 - Wednesday 25th June 7pm

Paultons Square SW3 - Thursday 26th June 7pm

Arundel & Elgin Gardens W11 - Friday 27th June 7pm

Queen’s Park NW6 - Saturday 28th June 2.30pm & 7pm

Fitzroy Square W1 - Monday 30th June 7pm

Montagu Square W1 - Tuesday 1st July 7pm

Canons House & Grounds, CR4 - Wednesday 2nd July 7pm

Charlton House & Gardens SE7 - Friday 4th July 7pm

Crescent Garden W9 - Saturday 5th July 7pm

Camden Square NW1 - Sunday 6th July 5pm

St James’s Square SW1 - Tuesday 8th July 7pm & Wednesday 9th July 7pm

Fortune Green, NW6 - Thursday 10th July 7pm

The Actors’ Church Gardens WC2 - Friday 11th July 7pm & Saturday 12th July 2.30pm & 7pm

