Season Announced for 2025 at ThickSkin

Wigan’s award-winning theatre company ThickSkin will present an ambitious new season and reaffirms their mission to platform emerging talent alongside world-class creatives. Celebrated for their imaginative and high-quality productions, the company’s vibrant and diverse programme reflects a continued commitment to fresh voices and bold storytelling. The upcoming season features inspiring new work from Northern talent and includes an open call for young professionals to join the acclaimed Generator theatre company.

Taking centre stage in the season is a gripping new ghost story, bringing atmospheric theatrical horror to Wigan just in time for Halloween. From 24 October to 5 November, It Walks Around The House At Night by Tim Foley (Electric Rosary, Royal Exchange Theatre & Bruntwood Prize Winner; Driftwood, UK Tour) brings to life a chilling story set on the secluded grounds of a countryside manor. Terror strikes as out-of-work actor takes on a mysterious job playing a ghost—only to uncover something far more frightening. Directed by ThickSkin’s Artistic Director Neil Bettles, with sound design by Tony Award-winner Pete Malkin, the production blends bold staging, immersive design, and Foley’s razor-sharp writing with a streak of dark humour.

But first, this summer sees the premiere of Pigeon (15 – 16 August), a mystical folk tale commissioned and produced by the Royal Exchange Theatre, in association with ThickSkin for the Local Exchange Festival in Tyldesley. Written by local playwright Joseph Walsh (a ThickSkin Supported Artist), the play is inspired by a true local story, brought to life with a fantastical twist. Pigeon follows Debs, who becomes convinced she’s witnessed a man turn into a pigeon outside the local pub. Two decades later, as she fights to save the now-abandoned building, Debs encounters something even more bizarre. A poignant reflection of community, family folklore and the desire to fly away and never return.

ThickSkin On Demand continues to offer accessible, affordable, high-quality theatre. From today, audiences can stream and enjoy Driftwood, an evocative production by Tim Foley, from the comfort of home. Created in collaboration with the UK’s leading rural touring company, Pentabus, Driftwood is a heartwarming and timely story of two brothers grappling with their father’s death. As their hometown falls into decline, family rifts and political divides threaten to tear them apart— while a mysterious figure made from driftwood stalks the shores at night. Also coming to ThickSkin On Demand will be the release of a Climate Impact Series, in partnership with Pigfoot Theatre. This innovative, three-part series introduces environmentally sustainable methods of theatre-making and will be freely accessible as a resource for creative professionals.

As part of its commitment to championing emerging talent, ThickSkin is searching for ten young performers to join the Generator Company – an exciting programme designed to launch the next wave of daring theatre-makers. Performers from across the North West are invited to sign up for open auditions at ThickSkin’s Wigan studio this September. This paid professional opportunity offers early career artists the chance to develop skills, expand their networks, and experiment with fresh, imaginative ways of making theatre. Guided by ThickSkin’s Artistic and Associate Directors, the Generator Company will devise an original piece of theatre from the ground up, to be staged later this year. Applications are now open, and audiences can pre-book tickets to see the next generation of theatre-makers take to the stage.

