Scott Alan's Song Cycle THE DISTANCE YOU HAVE COME to Play West End's Apollo Theatre

Scott Alan's song cycle The Distance We Have Come is set to have a West End run at the Apollo Theatre, for just two dates in June.

The cast will include Andy Coxon, Alice Fearn, Adrian Hansel, Emma Hatton, Dean John-Wilson, and Alexia Khadime.

The Distance You Have Come follows the lives of six individuals who juggle the constant challenges of life, depression, heartache and love. Follow their ups and downs in this moving and ultimately heart warming tale.

The show has orchestrations and musical direction by Scott Hayes, and Kirk Jameson directs.

The show runs at 7.30pm on Monday 21 June and Monday 28 June.