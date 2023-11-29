Save up to 80% on NOISES OFF at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Save up to 80% on Noises Off

Michael Frayn’s celebrated play serves up a riotous double bill – a play within a play.



Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and offstage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On. From the shambolic final rehearsals before the opening night in Weston-Super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-Under-Lyme seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday evening from 28 November 2023 to 14 December 2023.

Noises Off is at the Theatre Royal Haymarket until 16 December