Save Up To 52% on SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL in London

Gets tickets from just £18 to see who lives under a pineapple!

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Save Up To 52% on SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL in London

Tickets from just £18 for The SpongeBob Musical!

Who Lives In A Pineapple Under The Sea And Has Become The Hottest Star On Broadway? Spongebob Squarepants! 

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world! 

Starring Ru-Paul’s Drag Race legend Divina De Campo, The Spongebob Musical is written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau and features a tidal wave of original songs by the world’s most iconic rock and pop artists, including Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.” 

The SpongeBob Musical is a hilarious deep-sea pearl of a show that is set to make a splash with audiences young and old as the must-see musical of 2023.

Tickets From £18 for The Spongebob Musical 

The SpongeBob Musical is at the Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre until 27 August




RELATED STORIES

1
The Hope Theatre Announces Autumn Season Lineup Photo
The Hope Theatre Announces Autumn Season Lineup

The Hope Theatre has announced details of its Autumn season, which runs from September to November and includes a wide range of new writing, plus a new production of Marius von Mayenburg's comedy The Ugly One.

2
Brooklyn Rep Hosts Scritches #2, a New International Play Festival at The Glory Photo
Brooklyn Rep Hosts Scritches #2, a New International Play Festival at The Glory

Brooklyn Rep presents Scritches #2,  an international new play festival August 27-28 at “the center of queer London performance” The Glory in Haggerston. 

3
Early 2024 Dates Confirmed For Musical Theatre Raves Photo
Early 2024 Dates Confirmed For Musical Theatre Raves

Early 2024 dates have now been confirmed for the viral Musical Theatre Rave club nights. Find out when you can catch an event here!

4
Comedian Laura Smyth Will Embark on Debut UK Tour Photo
Comedian Laura Smyth Will Embark on Debut UK Tour

Comedian Laura Smyth is preparing to embark on her debut nationwide live tour in 2024 with her brand-new show Living My Best Life.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Save Up To 32% on THE CRUCIBLE in the West EndSave Up To 32% on THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
TfL Bans OPERATION MINCEMEAT Poster Due to Looking Like 'Graffiti'TfL Bans OPERATION MINCEMEAT Poster Due to Looking Like 'Graffiti'
Show of the Month: Save Up to 53% on CRAZY FOR YOUShow of the Month: Save Up to 53% on CRAZY FOR YOU
Jenna Lee-James to Play Elsa in FROZEN as Samantha Barks Goes on Maternity LeaveJenna Lee-James to Play Elsa in FROZEN as Samantha Barks Goes on Maternity Leave

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You