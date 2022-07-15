Save Up To 41% on THE GLASS MENAGERIE Starring Amy Adams

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jul. 15, 2022  
'Memory is seated predominantly in the heart' - Tennessee Williams.

Six time Academy Award nominated actress Amy Adams makes her West End debut in a new production of Tennessee Williams's celebrated memory play, The Glass Menagerie directed by Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall Trilogy, People Places and Things, This House). Paul Hilton (The Inheritance, Lady Macbeth, A Very British Scandal), Tom Glynn-Carney (The Ferryman, Dunkirk), Lizzie Annis and Victor Alli complete the stellar cast.

Shattered by her husband's abandonment, Amanda Wingfield's steely focus remains locked on her future security and that of her children, Tom and Laura. Her determination collides with her children's dreams and ambitions. While Tom feels trapped by his life in St Louis, the pressure Amanda forces upon her daughter to secure her future is crushing both their relationship and Laura's fragile self-esteem. As attentions quickly turn to securing a suitor for Laura, the fine thread that connects dignity to desperation is pulled taut.

Band A: Was £80 - Now £55

Band A: Was £75 - Now £55

Band B: Was £50 - Now £29.50

Band D: Was £30 - Now £29.50

Valid Monday to Thursday evening performances from 14 July to 18 August

Book by 31 July



July 15, 2022

