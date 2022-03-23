Save 37% On Tickets To GREASE THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Grittier and more electrifying than ever before, the world's best-loved musical makes a triumphant return to London's Dominion Theatre.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted to You and You're the One That I Want, this thrilling new production is directed by the Leicester Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, and choreographed by the legendary Arlene Phillips. Peter Andre stars as Vince Fontaine.

Grease arrives back in the West End for 26 weeks only from May 2022.

It's the one that you want - so don't miss out!

Save 37% on Grease tickets

Monday to Thursday

Band A: Was £67.50 - Now £50

Band B: Was £57.50 - Now £40

Band C: Was £47.50 - Now £30

Band D: Was £37.50 - Now £30

Band E: Was £25 - Now £20

Friday

Band A: Was £87.50 - Now £60

Band B: Was £77.50 - Now £50

Band C: Was £57.50 - Now £40

Band D: Was £47.50 - Now £40

Band E: Was £35 - Now £30

Valid Monday to Friday from 3 May to 30 June 2022 (Excl. Tuesday 17 May)

Book by 31 March 2022