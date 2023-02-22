Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO to Tour the UK This Summer

Following her critically acclaimed highly successful all-male productions of 'H.M.S. Pinafore' and 'The Pirates of Penzance', Sasha Regan returns to London's Wilton's Music Hall - the only surviving Grand Music Hall in the world - with Gilbert and Sullivan's irresistible 'The Mikado'.



'The Milkado' will run from Wednesday 7 June to Saturday 1 July.









One of G&S's most famous operettas, featuring the songs "A Wand'ring Minstrel I", "Behold the Lord High Executioner" and "Three little maids from school are we", 'The Mikado' is traditionally set in Japan. But this vibrant production successfully pokes playful fun at British politics and institutions by transposing the crazy storyline to an all-boys school in 1950s England. A school camping trip is visiting the far away land of Titipu - a place where flirting is banned on pain of death and where tailors can become Lord High Executioners but cannot cut off another's head, until they have cut off their own!



Regan's idea to transform these much-loved classics into all-male productions stems from her own

experience performing Gilbert and Sullivan at a single-sex school. Her shows are renowned for playing on the unique humour it creates.



Cast to be announced.



Creative team includes: Director Sasha Regan, Designer



Sasha Regan was recently awarded the Special Achievement Award at the Off West End Awards for her contribution to musical theatre.



With music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W. S. Gilbert , was their ninth of 14 operatic collaborations. It opened on 14 March 1885, in London, where it ran at the Savoy Theatre for 672 performances, the second-longest run for any work of musical theatre and one of the longest runs of any theatre piece up to that time. By the end of 1885, it was estimated that, in Europe and America, at least 150 companies were producing the opera.

Performance Details:

'Sasha Regan's All Male

The Mikado'



directed by Sasha Regan



7 June - 1 July