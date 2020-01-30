Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel to Host Next WAITRESS Cast Album Karaoke

The hosts of the next Waitress London Cast Album Karaoke Night taking place on 24 February will be the show's composer and 2020 Grammy® Award winner Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave) and Olivier and Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (The Book of Mormon, Hello Dolly!) who are now starring in the roles of Jenna and Dr Pomatter for six weeks only until 7 March. Audience members can sign up before the show for the chance to sing one minute of any song from Waitress - live on stage at the Adelphi and accompanied by the show's musical director Katharine Woolley.

International bestselling artist Sara Bareilles made her West End debut this week in the lead role of Waitress, reuniting with Gavin Creel following their hugely acclaimed reception in the Broadway production.

London's brand-new smash hit musical comedy Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and the Tony-nominated musical is now running in the West End through to 4 July 2020 before embarking on a major nationwide UK tour with further dates and details to be announced in due course.

Waitress currently stars Sara Bareilles as Jenna, Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter, Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Joel Montague as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, Richard Taylor Woods as Cal and Rosemary Nkrumah as Nurse Norma.

The full company includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Sara Bareilles, Piers Bate, Andrew Boyer, Gavin Creel, Tamlyn Henderson, Evelyn Hoskins, Joel Montague, Olivia Moore, Ben Morris, Nathaniel Morrison, Rosemary Nkrumah, Laura Selwood, Matthew Rowland, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Marisha Wallace and Mark Willshire, Richard Taylor Woods.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production recently toured across the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in the Netherland from September 2020 and in Japan for 2021.

On its Broadway opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theater where it has since become the longest running show in the venue's history, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.





