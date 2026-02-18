SZALONY ZIELONY BEZ, Exploring Polish Migration, to be Presented at Riverside Studios

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Using the iconic songs of Agnieszka Osiecka, Szalony Zielony Bez (Green Wild Elderflower) explores migration, belonging and the emotional contradictions of leaving home at Riverside Studios. Performances will run from 14-19 April, 2026.

Presented by Other Space Productions, the intimate musical returns to London after sold-out performances and acclaim at the International Theatre Festival in Boston, as part of Riverside Studios' 50th anniversary, celebrating its links with Polish and International Artists.

A story of Polish migration

A woman from Warsaw sets out on an adventurous journey in search of freedom and her dreams. Along the way she navigates the contrasts of the capitalist West alongside memories of a grey, yet humorous, communist-era Poland. Three performers share a single voice to tell her story.

Through poetry, sharp anecdotes and beloved Polish hit songs, the musical reflects the experiences of many Poles who have built lives in the UK and are now returning to Poland in growing numbers.

About Agnieszka Osiecka

Agnieszka Osiecka (1936-1997) was a poet, writer and lyricist whose songs became the emotional soundtrack of generations. Her work blends wit, intimacy and political awareness, making her an ideal voice to explore displacement and identity.