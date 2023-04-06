Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SUPERNOVA Comes to The Omnibus Theatre

Performances run from 25 April – 13 May 2023.

Apr. 06, 2023  
Supernova premiered at VAULT Festival for a short run in March 23. Although it only ran for three days, it was incredibly well received, garnering five stars from The Reviews Hub and Lost in Theatreland and a beautiful write up from There Ought to be Clowns and was nominated for the Vaults ORIGINS AWARD - Awarded for outstanding new work from the Theatre & Performance programme.

Following this success, Stiff & Kitsch Productions have announced a transfer to the Omnibus Theatre, Clapham for a longer run, from 25 Apr - 13 May 2023

On paper Tess and Harry are perfect for each other: they both try too hard at fancy dress, have prepared escape plans for the apocalypse, and would happily stay in together for three days straight eating take-out and watching Star Wars.

But Tess is not well, and, in the shadows of her depression, she shuts down and she begins to sabotage her relationship. Harry tries his best to be there for her, but whilst he's fighting for their relationship, sometimes Tess is just ... fighting.

Supernova delicately, and with great humour, explores the universal theme of what it means to meet someone perfect for us, and through the darkness of depression, morph ourselves into someone who is no longer perfect for them.

As astrophysicists and your friends would tell you: the brighter it burns, the darker the collapse.

"I wanted to write a show about mental health that was also properly funny. A show with a high-functioning depressive as the protagonist, who allows us to laugh in even the darkest moments. It deals with the greater impact depression can have on surrounding loved ones, and the difficulties of maintaining relationships. But first and foremost, it's about the potential for recovery, and the possibility of making peace with the scariest corners of our brains." Rhiannon Neads

Supernova is the debut play from multi award winning writer and performer Rhiannon Neads (Funny Women Comedy Writing Award Runner Up 2017). She is one half of musical comedy duo Stiff & Kitsch (Musical Comedy Award winners 2018, as heard on The Now Show, BBC Radio 4).

Starring Rhiannon (Call the Midwife, BBC 1; The Wind of Heaven, Finborough) and Sam Swann (Pomona, National Theatre/Orange Tree, One Day, Netflix).

Directed by Jessica Dromgoole, award winning audio director and editor of Home Front (BBC Radio 4), whose theatre credits include The Madness of Esme and Shaz (Royal Court), Ripped (Soho) and Just Not Fair (National Theatre).




