SUNSET BOULEVARD Will Release 5000 £20 Tickets to Under 30s, Key Workers, and Those Receiving Government Benefits

5000 £20 tickets will be released for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.

Sunset Boulevard is directed by Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film.

As part of The Jamie Lloyd Company’s commitment to accessibility, 5000 stalls – including the front row - and dress circle seats will be available for £20 across the run exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. All 5000 tickets will be released on Friday 8 September at 8.30am for a limited time only via sunsetboulevardwestend.com/exclusive-seatsClick Here.

Opening 30 years after the original West End production, Sunset Boulevard runs for a strictly limited 16 weeks at the Savoy Theatre from Thursday 21 September 2023 – Saturday 6 January 2024, with press night on Thursday 12 October at 7pm.

Nicole Scherzinger stars as the immortal Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary Sunset Boulevard. This thrillingly atmospheric musical, which features an iconic score including the songs With One Look, The Perfect Year and As If We Never Said Goodbye, is reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd for a new generation.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Boulevard scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.

The cast of Sunset Boulevard comprises: Nicole Scherzinger (Norma Desmond), Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer), David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling) lead the cast joined by Carl Au (Myron / Jones), Georgia Bradshaw (Lisa), Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Patsy), Tyler Davis (Sheldrake), Kamilla Fernandes (Dorothy), Ahmed Hamad (Artie), Laura Harrison (Catherine), Charlotte Jaconelli (Joanna / Guard), Olivia-Faith Kamau (Nancy), Luke Latchman (John), Emma Lloyd (Mary / Heather), Mireia Mambo (Jean / Dance Captain), Gregor Milne (Sammy), Kody Mortimer (Finance Man / Frank), Jon Tsouras (Finance Man / Stan / Cecil B. De Mille) and Charlie Waddell (Morino / Hog-Eye), with Lara Denning (Standby Norma), Jordan Cork and Shayna McPherson (Camera Operators / Ensemble), and Catherine Cornwall, Michael Lin (Assistant Dance Captain), Jon Reynolds, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Harrison Wilde and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as swings.

Rachel Tucker guest stars as Norma Desmond on Thursday 12 October matinee, and all Monday performances from 16 October 2023 – 6 January 2024.

The creative team are Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (Video Design and Cinematography); Stuart Burt CDG (Casting Director); Hazel Holder (Voice and Dialect); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); Rachel Woodhouse (Costume Supervisor); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Paris Green (Resident Associate Choreographer); Huw Evans (Associate Musical Director); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Martyn Sands (Production Manager).

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Sunset Boulevard is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, David Mirvish and Nick Thomas.