STRICTLY COME DANCING LIVE Announces Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin for 2023 Tour

The tour will run at 32 venues across the country

Dec. 09, 2022  
Two more celebrities have been announced to join the scintillating line-up for next year's hotly-anticipated Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour: singer, actor and presenter Molly Rainford and wildlife cameraman and Countryfile presenter Hamza Yassin. They will join previously announced Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West for 32 sparkle-filled shows kicking off in January.

Molly Rainford said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Strictly Live Tour, performing for the huge arena crowds across the UK is going to be an incredible experience. I'm really looking forward to continuing my amazing Strictly journey and getting out on the road to meet all the fans."

Hamza Yassin said: "Strictly has changed my life in ways I never imagined, so to be doing the tour on top of it all is a dream come true! I've heard the tour audiences are unparalleled, so I'll be relishing the atmosphere every night, and I'm so excited to share that experience with my fellow dancers - not to mention the judges."

The celebrities and professionals will be joined on the road by Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke - who is part of the tour for the first time - with the sensational Janette Manrara as host.

Opening at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on 20 January, the tour will then waltz around the UK to some of the biggest entertainment venues: Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, Leeds' First Direct Arena, the AO Arena Manchester, Sheffield's Utilita Arena, Newcastle's Utilita Arena, London's O2 Arena, the SSE Arena Belfast, before culminating at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 12 February.

The Strictly Live Tour showcases all the breathtaking choreography, stunningly sparkly costumes and fantastic live music synonymous with BBC One's long-running and hugely loved Strictly Come Dancing TV show - which is currently on our screens, with the final due to take place on 17 December.

The 2023 tour will be directed once again by the A-MAZ-ING Strictly TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood. The show will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show, together with the Strictly Live Band - a great way to celebrate the 20th series of this entertainment phenomenon.

Audiences around the UK can experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage, getting the chance to not only watch the spectacular stars in action as they perform roof-raising routines, but also the power to decide who wins the Gliderball Trophy at the end of each show. The tour judges will provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance, but the audience vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes which decide who wins!

Each performance of the tour will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens either side of the stage so that attendees can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

