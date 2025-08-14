SPID Theatre At Kensal House Reopens Its Doors With Open House Festival Refurbishment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SPID Theatre (Social Progressive Interconnected Diverse) will welcome the public into its newly refurbished base at Kensal House in North Kensington as part of Open House Festival on Sunday, September 21.

The milestone event marks the company’s 20th anniversary and the completion of a major renovation project, shortlisted for the MacEwan Award, that enhances accessibility while honoring the building’s modernist heritage.

Designed in the 1930s by Maxwell Fry and Elizabeth Denby, Kensal House is a Grade II* listed landmark in social housing history. SPID’s refurbished community rooms will be showcased through a free guided tour and an interactive performance, highlighting the venue’s past and future as a hub for arts, heritage, and community engagement.

SPID collaborated with residents and Studio Sam Causer to secure significant funding from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea for capital improvements, youth work, and the restoration of the estate.

The updated space now features a groundbreaking new lift, a sloping corridor, and restored architectural details that reflect the original vision of Fry and Denby.

The Open House event is free to attend. Booking and more information are available at programme.openhouse.org.uk.

