SOUR GRAPES: A NEW MUSICAL From Lagos, Nigeria to Play Wandsworth Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare to be swept away by the enchanting melodies and compelling storytelling of "Sour Grapes: A Musical," set to grace stages across UK. This captivating production promises to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Combining the talents of a seasoned cast and crew consisting of Bridget Nkem Okonkwo, Esperanza Owens and Milagros Owens (Actors), "Sour Grapes" transports viewers into a world where music becomes the voice of emotion and narrative. With an original score composed by Oretimehin Kehinde (Musical director), every note serves to enrich the intricately woven tapestry of the storyline.

Directed by Chris Iheuwa, Oluyomi Taiwo (Creative Directors), "Sour Grapes" unfolds as a tale of love, loss, and redemption, exploring the complexities of human relationships with depth and sincerity. Audiences will be spellbound as they journey alongside the characters, experiencing their triumphs and tribulations firsthand.

"We are thrilled to present 'Sour Grapes: A Musical' to audiences," says Emmanuel Okocha (Producer). "This production is a labor of love, crafted with passion and dedication by our talented team. We invite theatergoers to join us on this extraordinary journey and immerse themselves in the magic of live performance."

Featuring a diverse cast of characters brought to life by a talented ensemble, "Sour Grapes" promises to be a feast for the senses. From soul-stirring musical numbers to poignant moments of introspection, each scene is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring an experience that lingers long after the final curtain call.

"Sour Grapes: A Musical" will make its debut at The Exhibit, 12 Balham Station Rd, London SW12 9SG on 12th June, 2024, with performances running from 6:00pm and 8:00p respectively. Tickets are available for purchase online at the button below, offering theater enthusiasts the opportunity to secure their seats for this not-to-be-missed production.

About INSTINCT PICTURE (LAGOS, NIGERIA)

Instinct Picture is a Lagos, Nigeria-based Theater production company, Committed to delivering high-quality theatrical experiences, Instinct Pictures brings together a diverse array of talents to create captivating productions that resonate with audiences worldwide. Having features in several theaters and Fringes, which includes Brighton Fringe, Wandsworth Art Festival, Lagos theatre festival, Lagos fringe and many more.

Comments