SOFAR SOUNDA at Sugar Studios Brings Live Music to North Greenwich

Get ready to experience a live intimate concert in an Infinity Cove studio, with secret artists across diverse musical genres that aren't revealed until they take the mic

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Kickstart your July Month with some live music! Sofar Sounds, the go-to for intimate music performances, is back and coming to London's coolest event space in North Greenwich, Sugar Studios on Friday, 7th July 2023.

Get ready to experience a live intimate concert in an Infinity Cove studio, with secret artists across diverse musical genres that aren't revealed until they take the mic. If you're a music lover and are living in London you don't want to miss this! Located on the bank of the River Thames in a characterful old brick warehouse, Sugar Studios is a vital part of the local creative community

As a part of our community, we would love to offer you 15% off tickets. Simply enter the code SOFARSPACES15 at the ticket checkout. Grab your tickets Click Here and get ready to discover your new favourite artists at Sugar Studios on Friday 7th July 2023.

You are also invited to bring a friend for free to this show. Buy at least 2 tickets and get 1 free.

Sugar Studios is a film, photography & events space located in North Greenwich, London. Open to a variety of shoots ranging from editorial, music videos, fashion shoots, to theatre rehearsals and set builds. A completely new way to experience events in such a unique venue!

Sofar Sounds reimagines the live event experience by transforming spaces like Sugar Studios into captivating, intimate venues for secret, live music performances, creating an immersive experience that brings guests and artists closer together.




