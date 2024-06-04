SLAVE PLAY in London Will Offer 'Pay What You Can' Lottery; Plus New Rehearsal Photos!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The sign up for the ‘Pay What You Can’ lottery for Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris, and directed by Robert O’Hara, launches today. Every Wednesday at 10am, starting on 26 June 2024, 30 tickets will be released for each performance the following week at £1 and above. To be the first to hear when the lottery goes live on 26 June sign up here. There will also be 10 seats released on the morning for each performance day at £20 each (maximum of two per person).

Plus, check out all new rehearsal photos below!

Jeremy O. Harris said: “Working with James Bierman and the team at Empire Street has been a dream for many reasons, but chief among them is the commitment we share in discovering ways to remove barriers for those who have never seen a West End show. Financial insecurity is one of the greatest barriers to anyone trying to see a play and one that stopped me from seeing my first show on Broadway until I was well into my 20s (just a year before my own production – Slave Play – transferred). I hope this can spark more initiatives like it.”

Empire Street Productions are committed to ensuring affordability in the West End and are delighted to be bringing their ‘Pay What You Can’ lottery scheme to Slave Play after its success on the recent West End performances of Prima Facie and The Pillowman.

This ground-breaking play about race, identity and sexuality in twenty-first century America will play a strictly limited season from 29 June – 21 September 2024 at the intimate Noël Coward Theatre. Tickets are on sale now from www.slaveplaylondon.com

The cast includes Fisayo Akinade (The Crucible, National Theatre; Heartstopper, Netflix), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones, HBO; Industry S3, BBC), Aaron Heffernan (Brassic, Sky; Atlanta, FX) and Olivia Washington (I Am Virgo, Amazon Prime; Breaking, Bleecker Street) alongside James Cusati Moyer (Six Degrees of Separation, Broadway; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix), Chalia La Tour (The Good Fight; Elementary, both CBS), Annie McNamara (Orange is the New Black, Netflix; Iowa, Playwrights Horizons) and Irene Sofia Lucio (The Americans, FX; Wit, Broadway) who will reprise their roles from the original Broadway production. The understudies completing the cast are Troy Alexander, Dimitri Gripari, Maite Jauregui, Prince Kundai and Malikah Mcherrin-Cobb.

The full creative team of Slave Play includes Clint Ramos (set design) Dede Ayite (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting), and Lindsay Jones (composition and sound design), Amy Ball (casting), Aundrea Fudge (voice and dialect coach), Claire Warden (intimacy and fight director), Taylor Williams (original US casting) and Wabriya King (drama therapist) Byron Easley (US Choreographer) Jade Hackett (UK Choreographer).

Slave Play was originally staged in 2018 at New York Theatre Workshop before transferring to Broadway’s John Golden Theatre in 2019. The production received 12 nominations at the 74th Tony Awards, breaking the record previously set by the revival of Angels in America.

Jeremy O. Harris is the playwright and creator of Slave Play. Jeremy was nominated for two 2023 Tony Awards for producing The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window and Ain’t No Mo’. His play Daddy opened to acclaim at its UK premiere at the Almeida Theatre in March 2022. In June 2022, Daddy opened at the Tokyo Globe Theatre. Jeremy co-wrote A24’s critically acclaimed Zola alongside director Janicza Bravo. His television credits include HBO’s Euphoria and Irma Vep. As an actor, Jeremy recently appeared on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl and returned as Grégory Duprée in Netflix’s Emily in Paris. He is executive producer of Invasive Species, a new play by Maia Novi which is playing until 30 June 2024 at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theater in New York.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

