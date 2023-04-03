SISTER ACT Will Return to the West End in Spring 2024 Starring Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances begin on 15 March 2024.

Apr. 03, 2023  
The producers of the Olivier Award nominated SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL have announced that the production will return to the West End at the Dominion Theatre from Friday 15 March to Saturday 31 August 2024.

The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by the multi-award-winning music star and Olivier Award winning performer Beverley Knight, reprising her performance following sensational acclaim during the show's run in London during the summer of 2022, from 15 March to 8 June 2024, and by Number One best-selling artist and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke, who returns to the role having previously played Deloris in the 2016 tour, from 10 June to 31 August 2024.

Beverley Knight MBE can currently be seen in her Olivier Award winning performance as 'Emmeline Pankhurst' in "Sylvia" at The Old Vic, and in 2022 received an Olivier nomination for her starring role as 'Faye Treadwell' in "The Drifter's Girl" at The Garrick Theatre. Beverley can also be seen as a judge on ITV's highly successful entertainment show "Starstruck" now in its second series. She is a three-time MOBO Award winner and Mercury Music Prize nominee who has sold over a million albums in the UK, including the platinum selling "Voice: The Best of Beverley Knight". Her other West End credits include Olivier Award nominated performance as 'Felicia Farrell' in "Memphis The Musical", 'Rachel Marron' in "The Bodyguard" and 'Grizabella' in "Cats" at The London Palladium. In 2021 she was also seen in Amazon's live action movie "Cinderella" and in the Channel 4 pilot "Big Age".

Alexandra Burke was most recently seen on stage as 'The Narrator' in "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the London Palladium. Other theatre credits include 'Rachel Marron' in the hit musical "The Bodyguard" in both the West End and subsequent sell-out 2015/2016 tours. Her #1 debut single "Hallelujah" sold over one million copies in the UK in 2008, a first for a British female soloist, while her #1 and million-selling debut album "Overcome" earned three BRIT Award nominations. Her smash-hit singles over the last decade include #1 "Bad Boys", #4 "All Night Long", #1 "Start Without You", #3 "Elephant" and #8 "Broken Heels". A firm favourite across both stage and screen, she reached the final of "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2017. She was crowned 'Star Baker' on "The Great Celebrity Bake Off" and won "SAS: Who Dares Wins". Her movie debut in the BFI/BBC film "Pretty Red Dress", playing the role of Candice May, will be released in June following critical acclaim at London Film Festival. Further theatre credits include Svetlana in "Chess" at the London Coliseum and Roxie in "Chicago" at the West End's Phoenix Theatre.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Kevin McCollum and Curve.




Award-winning saxophonist YolanDa Brown OBE DL has been announced as the host of the Love In Mind concert taking place on 30th April at the Southbank Centre to launch the Harvey Parker Trust, a new charity supporting the mental health and well-being of young creatives.
Show Of The Month: Tickets From £30 for We Will Rock You 21 years since it all began… the world’s favourite rock theatrical returns home!
In this special and one-off event led by the BBC Proms, author of Atonement and one of the finest writers of his generation, Ian McEwan collaborates with the BBC symphony Orchestra and reads extracts from his own works with music curated around his readings and a special guest appearance from jazz singer Emma Smith.
After having her run at VAULT Festival rudely interrupted by the pandemic three years ago, Alexandra Donnachie is currently touring her self-penned one-woman-show When We Died. It’s the touching confessional of a woman who normalises death and finally finds the solace she needs to move on. Directed by Andy Routledge, the piece is permeated by a quiet heartbreak on a white clinical set.

April 1, 2023

According to The Guardian, the West End production of Bat Out of Hell was halted during the Thursday, March 30th evening performance by a disruptive audience member.
March 31, 2023

Issyman Productions presents AUNTIE'S HOUSE, written and directed by Paul Stone, 3rd - 9th April 2023 at King's Head Theatre, Upper Street, London N1
March 31, 2023

Tom Brennan directs Alice Lamb in Sam Potter's provocative and unflinching play The Unicorn, about one woman's obsessive sexual behaviour, as she tries to find the balance between her insatiable sexual drive and what she thinks society expects of her.  But what need is she really trying to fill?
March 31, 2023

The cast has been announced for this summer's must-see West End comic caper, The Crown Jewels which plays at the Garrick Theatre from Friday 7  July – Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional autumn engagements.
March 31, 2023

The cast is today revealed for the world premiere of 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?'.
