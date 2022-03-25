SISTER ACT Comes To Wolverhampton Grand Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

The producers of the brand-new production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL are delighted to announce that television and musical theatre star Sandra Marvin will play Deloris Van Cartier alongside Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert in the UK & Ireland tour.

The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Damian Buhagiar, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson. Complete casting to be announced soon.

Having played Jessie Grant in ITV's Emmerdale for two years, Sandra Marvin joined the West End production of Waitress to play Becky, before reprising the role in 2021 and 2022 for the UK Tour of the production. Her many other West End theatre credits include most recently Mrs Fezziwig/Mrs Mops in A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre, City of Angels and Committee at The Donmar Warehouse, Miss Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Queenie in Show Boat at the New London Theatre, Rose in Stepping Out at the Vaudeville Theatre, Porgy and Bess at the Savoy Theatre and Ragtime and A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Her other credits include Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic and on tour in the US and Mama Morton in Chicago at Leicester Curve. In 2016 Sandra performed with Kate Bush on her 22-date sold-out Before the Dawn concerts and features on her live album of the same name. Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy Award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney film, Gravity.

Lesley Joseph is best known for playing Dorien Green in the hugely successful sitcom Birds of a Feather alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. They recorded over 100 episodes over a period of nine years. Lesley and her co-stars returned to our screens in Birds of a Feather in 2013. She has been seen on screen in ITV's Night and Day and appeared on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing and most recently Channel 4's Celebrity Coach Trip alongside Linda Robson. Lesley's theatre credits include Miss Hannigan in Annie at the West End's Victoria Palace and also on national tour, and her Olivier Award nominated performance as Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein. Her other touring credits include Calendar Girls and Hot Flush!.

Lizzie Bea is currently starring as Martha Dunnstock in Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace. She recently received critical and audience acclaim for her portrayal of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at the London Coliseum. Her other theatre credits include Abigail in the World Premiere of Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta and performing in the UK Tours of Kinky Boots, Fat Friends the Musical, Chicken Little, The Shakespeare Revue and The 3 Little Pigs.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Tickets are on sale on Friday 1 April 2022 at 10am online with priority booking for Friends of the Grand and members from Wednesday 30 March at 10am online at grandtheatre.co.uk.

Tour Dates

Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea

Tuesday 4 October - Saturday 15 October 2022

Birmingham Hippodrome

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea

Monday 17 October - Saturday 29 October 2022

Leicester, Curve

www.curveonline.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 31 October - Saturday 5 November 2022

Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 7 November - Saturday 12 November 2022

His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

ON SALE SOON

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 14 November - Saturday 19 November 2022

Glasgow King's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 21 November - Saturday 26 November 2022

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 5 December - Saturday 10 December 2022

Plymouth Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE SOON

Starring Sandra Marvin and Lizzie Bea

Tuesday 10 January - Saturday 14 January 2023

Norwich, Theatre Royal

www.norwichtheatre.org

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin and Lizzie Bea

Tuesday 17 January - Saturday 28 January 2023

Belfast, Grand Opera House

www.grandoperahouse.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 6 February - Saturday 11 February 2023

Dartford, Orchard Theatre

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea

Monday 13 February - Saturday 18 February 2023

Venue Cymru Llandudno

www.venuecymru.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea

Monday 20 February - Saturday 25 February 2023

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

www.newvictoriatheatre.com

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea

Monday 6 March - Saturday 18 March 2023

Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome

www.bristolhippodrome.com

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea

Tuesday 21 March - Saturday 1 April 2023

Leeds, Grand Theatre

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea

Tuesday 4 April - Saturday 15 April 2023

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

www.sheffieldlyceumtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea

Monday 17 April - Saturday 22 April 2023

Ipswich Regent Theatre

www.ipswichregenttheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea

Tuesday 2 May - Saturday 6 May 2023

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

www.mayflower.org

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 8 May - Saturday 13 May 2023

Nottingham Theatre Royal

www.nottinghamtheatreroyal.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 15 May - Saturday 20 May 2023

Liverpool, Liverpool Empire

www.liverpoolempire.com

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 5 June - Saturday 10 June 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 12 June - Saturday 17 June 2023

Canterbury, The Marlowe

www.marlowetheatre.com

ON SALE SOON

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 19 June - Saturday 24 June 2023

Newcastle, Theatre Royal

www.newcastletheatreroyal.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea

Monday 26 June - Saturday 1 July 2023

Oxford, New Theatre Oxford

www.newtheatreoxford.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea