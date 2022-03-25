SISTER ACT Comes To Wolverhampton Grand Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
The tour kicks off this Fall!
The producers of the brand-new production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL are delighted to announce that television and musical theatre star Sandra Marvin will play Deloris Van Cartier alongside Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert in the UK & Ireland tour.
The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Damian Buhagiar, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson. Complete casting to be announced soon.
Having played Jessie Grant in ITV's Emmerdale for two years, Sandra Marvin joined the West End production of Waitress to play Becky, before reprising the role in 2021 and 2022 for the UK Tour of the production. Her many other West End theatre credits include most recently Mrs Fezziwig/Mrs Mops in A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre, City of Angels and Committee at The Donmar Warehouse, Miss Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Queenie in Show Boat at the New London Theatre, Rose in Stepping Out at the Vaudeville Theatre, Porgy and Bess at the Savoy Theatre and Ragtime and A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Her other credits include Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic and on tour in the US and Mama Morton in Chicago at Leicester Curve. In 2016 Sandra performed with Kate Bush on her 22-date sold-out Before the Dawn concerts and features on her live album of the same name. Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy Award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney film, Gravity.
Lesley Joseph is best known for playing Dorien Green in the hugely successful sitcom Birds of a Feather alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. They recorded over 100 episodes over a period of nine years. Lesley and her co-stars returned to our screens in Birds of a Feather in 2013. She has been seen on screen in ITV's Night and Day and appeared on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing and most recently Channel 4's Celebrity Coach Trip alongside Linda Robson. Lesley's theatre credits include Miss Hannigan in Annie at the West End's Victoria Palace and also on national tour, and her Olivier Award nominated performance as Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein. Her other touring credits include Calendar Girls and Hot Flush!.
Lizzie Bea is currently starring as Martha Dunnstock in Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace. She recently received critical and audience acclaim for her portrayal of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at the London Coliseum. Her other theatre credits include Abigail in the World Premiere of Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta and performing in the UK Tours of Kinky Boots, Fat Friends the Musical, Chicken Little, The Shakespeare Revue and The 3 Little Pigs.
Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.
SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.
SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.
SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.
Tickets are on sale on Friday 1 April 2022 at 10am online with priority booking for Friends of the Grand and members from Wednesday 30 March at 10am online at grandtheatre.co.uk.
Tour Dates
Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea
Tuesday 4 October - Saturday 15 October 2022
Birmingham Hippodrome
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea
Monday 17 October - Saturday 29 October 2022
Leicester, Curve
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 31 October - Saturday 5 November 2022
Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 7 November - Saturday 12 November 2022
His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
ON SALE SOON
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 14 November - Saturday 19 November 2022
Glasgow King's Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 21 November - Saturday 26 November 2022
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 5 December - Saturday 10 December 2022
Plymouth Theatre Royal
ON SALE SOON
Starring Sandra Marvin and Lizzie Bea
Tuesday 10 January - Saturday 14 January 2023
Norwich, Theatre Royal
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin and Lizzie Bea
Tuesday 17 January - Saturday 28 January 2023
Belfast, Grand Opera House
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 6 February - Saturday 11 February 2023
Dartford, Orchard Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea
Monday 13 February - Saturday 18 February 2023
Venue Cymru Llandudno
ON SALE SOON
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea
Monday 20 February - Saturday 25 February 2023
Woking, New Victoria Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea
Monday 6 March - Saturday 18 March 2023
Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea
Tuesday 21 March - Saturday 1 April 2023
Leeds, Grand Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea
Tuesday 4 April - Saturday 15 April 2023
Sheffield Lyceum Theatre
www.sheffieldlyceumtheatre.co.uk
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea
Monday 17 April - Saturday 22 April 2023
Ipswich Regent Theatre
www.ipswichregenttheatre.co.uk
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea
Tuesday 2 May - Saturday 6 May 2023
Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 8 May - Saturday 13 May 2023
Nottingham Theatre Royal
www.nottinghamtheatreroyal.co.uk
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 15 May - Saturday 20 May 2023
Liverpool, Liverpool Empire
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 5 June - Saturday 10 June 2023
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
ON SALE SOON
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 12 June - Saturday 17 June 2023
Canterbury, The Marlowe
ON SALE SOON
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 19 June - Saturday 24 June 2023
Newcastle, Theatre Royal
www.newcastletheatreroyal.co.uk
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea
Monday 26 June - Saturday 1 July 2023
Oxford, New Theatre Oxford
ON SALE NOW
Starring Sandra Marvin, Lesley Joseph and Lizzie Bea