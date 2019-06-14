SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Returns To London in Summer 2020

Michael Harrison and Jonathan Church have announced that Chichester Festival Theatre's Olivier Award-nominated production of Singin' in the Rain will play a strictly limited five-week season at Sadler's Wells in Summer 2020.

The star of that production, Adam Cooper, will return as Don Lockwood, having earned critical acclaim for his performance at Chichester Festival Theatre and again when the show transferred to London's Palace Theatre. Adam is one of the most celebrated stars to perform at Sadler's Wells, where he has headlined Matthew Bourne's iconic production of Swan Lake.

Singin' in the Rain will also reunite the original director Jonathan Church with choreographer Andrew Wright.

Performances begin on Friday 24 July 2020 with a Press Night on Thursday 30 July 2020. Tickets go on General Sale on Monday 8 July 2019.

After Sadler's Wells, Singin' in the Rain will return to Japan. This will be the third season the production has played in the country, where Adam Cooper has also headlined its two previous triumphant runs. Singin' in the Rain will play in Tokyo, from the end of September 2020.

Don Lockwood is a silent movie star with everything he could want - fame, adulation and a well-publicised 'romance' with his co-star Lina Lamont. But Hollywood is about to change forever. There is rumour in the studio of a new kind of film, where the actors actually talk ... and sing ... and dance. Can Don and the uniquely voiced Lina make the transition, and will chorus girl Kathy Seldon fulfil her dream of stardom and capture Don's heart along the way?

This production of Singin' in the Rain opened at Chichester Festival Theatre in summer 2011 and extended due to unprecedented public demand. It then transferred to the Palace Theatre in the West End in February 2012, where it received huge critical acclaim, four Olivier Award nominations, and played to more than 750,000 people.... some leaving the theatre a little wetter than when they arrived!

Singin' in the Rain features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make 'em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin' in the Rain. Original screenplay and adaptations are by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Reuniting the original Chichester production team, Singin' in the Rain will be directed by Jonathan Church, with Olivier Award-nominated choreography by Andrew Wright. The production is designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Tim Mitchell.

Adam Cooper is an English actor, choreographer, dancer and theatre director. He currently works as both a performer and choreographer in musicals and has choreographed and/or starred in award-winning shows such as On Your Toes, Singin' in the Rain and Grand Hotel. He began his professional career as a dancer of classical ballet and contemporary ballet and is a former Principal of the Royal Ballet, a major international ballet company based in London. He became internationally recognized for creating the lead role of Swan/Stranger in Matthew Bourne's contemporary dance production of the ballet Swan Lake.

The stage production of Singin' in the Rain is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, regularly voted the most popular film musical of all time.

Michael Harrison Entertainment and Jonathan Church Productions present the Chichester Festival Theatre and Stage Entertainment Production of Singin' in the Rain.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You