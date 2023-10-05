SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Extends Into 2024

West End show extends run at the Cambridge Theatre into 2024

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 3 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 4 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London

SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Extends Into 2024

SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Extends Into 2024

'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' has extended its run at the prestigious Cambridge Theatre in the West End into 2024 starting on 22nd January. This follows a record-breaking run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where they were in the Top 5 best reviewed comedy shows (out of nearly 2,000).

The show is spontaneous musical comedy at its finest, it is the first ever long-form improv show to have a full West End run and to be nominated and win an Olivier Award! Completely improvised and genuinely entirely different every night.

For those that haven't yet experienced the live phenomenon that is 'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical', it is a fully-realised musical created live on the spot from audience suggestions. The cast transform audience suggestions of setting, genre and style with ingenious storylines and hilarious characters. The audience also name that night's show, which is added to The Showstoppers' archive. From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, via a school, Ancient Egypt or a mattress shop - if the audience can suggest it, The Showstoppers will perform it. It's hugely funny to watch.

The group are long running, well known and renowned for their improvisation work. Most cast members have also received acclaim in their own right. The Showstoppers have been working on the show since 2008, exploring how to improvise in increasingly esoteric styles, musical, dance, straight theatre, and film genres to name but a few.

They regularly run improvisation workshops and courses for beginners and professionals and have a successful podcast - The Showstopper! Podcast.

The show has been at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the past 14 years and has a reputation as a 'Must See' show. It had an 8-week run at London's Other Palace in early 2019 and went on to play monthly at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End. In the Autumn of 2015, it became the first longform improv show to have a full run in the West End at the Apollo Theatre.

The dates are as follows:

Mondays: 22nd Jan, 5th Feb, 4th March, 15th April, 13th May, 10th June, 1st July

*The show runs for approximately 2 hours with a 20 minute interval.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet Celebrate #WorldBalletDay Photo
The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet Celebrate #WorldBalletDay With 60 Companies Around the World

On Wednesday 1 November, The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet celebrate a decade of #WorldBalletDay. They will be joined by over 60 companies from across the globe for a 24-hour celebration of ballet and dance.  Learn more about the upcoming events here!

2
Tickets from £15 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace Photo
Tickets from £15 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace

Tickets from £15 for The Little Big Things

3
Photos: First Look at IOLANTHE at the London Coliseum Photo
Photos: First Look at IOLANTHE at the London Coliseum

Following a series of successful hits which have cemented the English National Opera’s (ENO) place as a major home for Gilbert & Sullivan’s works, Cal McCrystal’s  Iolanthe returns to the London Coliseum for its first revival this October. Check out all new production photos here!

4
Videos: Watch Two New Trailers For THE MONGOL KHAN at the London Coliseum Photo
Videos: Watch Two New Trailers For THE MONGOL KHAN at the London Coliseum

The producers of The Mongol Khan have released two trailers for the London staging of the production, working alongside venerated Mongolian Director Hero Baatar. Watch the all new videos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video! Video
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You