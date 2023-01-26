SAD-VENTS Comes to the VAULT Festival

SAD-VENTS is an irreverent, interactive tragicomedy about mental health, heartbreak and trauma through the lens of social media.

Music, movement, and mixed media collide with a series of monologues plucked from my little brain that are so close to my actual life you could just be reading my diary. Obviously don't actually read my diary though, that's weird... boundaries, come on.

Somewhere between Euphoria, Instagram Live and all those Netflix trauma porn documentaries I know you just love watching, this show uses live camera work, video projection and real-time messaging to audience members who are ENCOURAGED TO USE THEIR PHONES IN THE SHOW (theatre etiquette lovers... look away! OHHH THE HORROR)

Together we'll scroll through reels to find what's real and when it's done, we'll go ready to share our deepest, darkest secrets with all and sundry. Or not... ?

Running Time: 75 mins.

Content Warning: SAD-VENTS contains a substantial content warning list which audience members may find triggering including but not limited to: Suicide, drug abuse, self harm, bereavement, rape, depression, abuse, trauma, blood, cannibalism, porn, murder and anxiety... but remember, it is actually a comedy.

Age guidance: 18+

Performances run 31st January-3rd February 2023.