Rufus Norris Knighted in King's Birthday Honours

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rufus Norris, the former Director of The National Theatre, has been knighted by HM The King in the King’s 2025 Birthday Honours for his services to Theatre.

Over his 10-year tenure as Director of The National Theatre (April 2015 – March 2025), Rufus oversaw more than 170 productions including The Lehman Trilogy, Small Island, Follies, Grenfell: in the words of survivors, Barber Shop Chronicles, Angels in America, Nine Night, Dear England, Till The Stars Come Down and the forthcoming revival of Nye.

Rufus championed bold initiatives, from bringing fresh and groundbreaking work to the stages, to fostering greater representation both on and offstage. He was a driving force in making theatre more sustainable by championing the development of the Theatre Green Book and the opening of the National Theatre Green Store.

Rufus was also instrumental in establishing The National Theatre’s New Work Department which supports a much broader range of writers and artists to make their best work, as well as expanding the NT’s digital innovation and global presence through NT at Home and the NT Collection, making The National Theatre available in 184 countries around the world.

His services to the theatre industry were recognised at this year’s Olivier Awards where Rufus received a Special Award.

Previously, Rufus was an Associate Director at The National Theatre, directing Behind the Beautiful Forevers, The Amen Corner, Table, Death and the King’s Horseman and Market Boy.

Prior to his term as the National’s Director, Rufus directed a host of critically acclaimed productions at the Young Vic, Almeida, Royal Court, in the West End and on Broadway.

Comments