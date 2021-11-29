Royal Shakespeare Company Announces Mandatory Face Covering Policy

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced that face coverings must now be worn at all times within RSC buildings and theatres, including in the auditorium.

The company stated the following on their website:

In view of the new government advice announced over the weekend, we have considered the impact on our staff, company and audiences and introduced mandatory face coverings.

The only exceptions to this are for those who are exempt from wearing face coverings, those under 11 years old, and when eating or drinking during your visit. If you are not exempt, then refusal to comply with this new arrangement will mean you will not be permitted access to our buildings.

These new arrangements take effect from Tuesday 30 November and will remain in place in line with government review periods, currently set at three weeks from now.

For more information visit: https://www.rsc.org.uk/news/mandatory-face-coverings