Royal Opera House Announces Layoffs of Casual Employees

Jul. 24, 2020  

The Royal Opera House, at Covent Garden in London, has announced mass job layoffs of all casual employees due to the health crisis, The Guardian reports.

"It is with huge sadness that we have begun a restructure process. The scale of financial pressure on ROH alongside continued restrictions on oura??ability to perform to live audiences, has resulted in this very difficult decision," the Royal Opera House said in a tweet.

The ROH has not confirmed the total number of jobs to be lost, but all voluntary redundancy process has commenced and all casual contracts have now been terminated.

The company has also revealed that Antonio Pappano, the Director of Music, has waived his salary since the beginning of the health crisis. Alex Beard, Chief Executive, has taken a reduction in salary.

Read more on The Guardian.


