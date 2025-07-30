Roundhouse Will Host New Season With Debut Plays, Dance Parties, Scratch Night, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An installation of a four metre-long bed, a live podcast, a contemporary jazz night and a play about two siblings on their last day on earth will form part of an ambitious season of brand-new work taking over the Roundhouse Studio Theatre this autumn.

The new season will run alongside the Roundhouse’s iconic gig series, filling the venue’s vibrant Studio Theatre with bold new voices and boundary-breaking performances. The season has been curated from submissions by participants of the Roundhouse’s youth programmes, including former Resident Artists, members of podcast platform Transmission Roundhouse, and alumni of the Roundhouse Poetry Slam.

Performances include four brand-new theatre productions, powerful talks, poetic explorations, gig-theatre, live music and a Disabled Poet’s Showcase. Kate Ireland’s show Golden Time (and Other Behavioural Management Strategies), which she first developed while a Roundhouse Resident Artist, will return to the Roundhouse following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Marla Kether, another former Resident Artist and current bassist for Little Simz, will host Kilengi Dance Party, a club night celebrating Afro-diasporic dance music. The full list of performances is available below and on the Roundhouse website.

Daisy Heath, Executive Producer at the Roundhouse, said: “This season of work is a great example of what makes the Roundhouse so special. We were thrilled by the ambition and breadth of the different projects that Roundhouse Resident Artists and other young creatives pitched.

“At a time when costs are rising and grassroots venues are closing, it is increasingly difficult for emerging artists to connect with live audiences. With this new season of work, Roundhouse continues its commitment to providing platforms for bold new voices, while bringing audiences unmissable live experiences.”

Daze Hingorani, 2024/25 Roundhouse Resident Artist, said: “Making my upcoming show Shovel has been a messy and tender and quite frankly, wonderfully life-affirming process. The privilege to share it at the Roundhouse, who have become so integral to who I am as an artist, as part of the new Studio Theatre Season, is something that goes beyond words.”

The full Studio Theatre Season 2025 is:

‘Being Poor Is Expensive’ Conference, Sunday 5 October

Golden Time by Kate Ireland, Friday 10 - Saturday 11 October

Cages by Zakariye, Friday 17 - Saturday 18 October

Floating Space: Live by Katie Stokes, Monday 20 October

The Space Between by Maureen Onwunali, Wednesday 22 October

Reggae Recipe LIVE! With Ras Kwame, Shabba Party and Teshay Makeda, Thursday 30 October

Bedfellows by Beattie Green & Honey Birch, Saturday 1 November

Studio Scratch, Wednesday 5 November

Chloë Clarke Disabled Poets Showcase: Spoke, Monday 10 November

NIA presents: GEN:Jazz, Saturday 15 November

The Gynodioecious Experience: EP Launch Event by Geo Aghinea, Wednesday 19 November

Marla Kether presents: Kilengi Dance Party, Friday 21 November

Shovel by Daze Hingorani, Friday 28 - Saturday 29 November