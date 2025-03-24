Riverside Studios Announces April Theatre Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riverside Studios has announced a dynamic and diverse theatre programme coming this April, offering a mix of heartwarming comedy, cutting-edge theatre, and genre-defying new works for all ages at the iconic West London arts venue.

Thanks for Having Me (7 – 26 April) is a feelgood comedy that explores modern romance and dating in your late twenties. Starring Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones, The First Omen), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education) and Adeyinka Akinrinade (Riches), this upbeat play follows housemates Cashel and Honey, who have opposing views on love and relationships. As Cashel grapples with heartbreak, Honey refuses to settle down, leading to a hilarious and heartfelt exploration of what ‘moving on' really looks like. Written and performed by Keelan Kember and directed by Monica Cox.

Physical theatre company Skedaddle Theatre presents A Brief Case of Crazy (8 – 20 April), a heartwarming physical comedy that follows the story of an introverted office worker, Thomas, who is thrust into extraordinary situations by a mischievous magical briefcase as he sets out on a quest to find love and happiness. Inspired by classic silent comedy icons such as Mr Bean and Buster Keaton, this show is a high-energy and hilarious mix of puppetry, dance, mime, and slapstick humour, and is suitable for children from 5+ as well as the young at heart.

Exploring the intersection of poetry, performance, and sexuality, Per-Verse (3 – 19 April) is a bold and intimate theatrical experience that celebrates self-expression and the power of language, as protagonist and writer Georgie Wedge is haunted by ghosts of colourful past romantic liaisons. Featuring a rotating lineup of spoken-word artists and performers, this genre-blurring production invites audiences to witness stories told through rhythm, rhyme, and raw honesty.

Following a critically acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe, Tending (15 April – 4 May) returns to the stage. Written by El Blackwood and directed by John Livesey, this deeply affecting play sheds light on the lives of NHS nurses, based on over 70 interviews with real healthcare workers. A powerful, humorous, and moving tribute to those on the front lines of healthcare, Tending immerses audiences in the daily realities of life on the wards—capturing the laughter, heartbreak, and friendships that define the profession.

A play about family, loss, and the cathartic power of theatre, Hotel Elsinore (21 April – 3 May) sees real-life family members Susanna Hamnett, Joshua MacGregor, and Lily MacGregor take the stage in a story that fuses Shakespeare's Hamlet with an original tale of grief and reconciliation. Set in a Danish hotel room, the play is an absurd, poignant, and darkly humorous reflection on unresolved relationships and the theatre's ability to heal old wounds.

Head of Programming, Rhys Williamson said: “Riverside Studios continues to offer an unparalleled variety of theatrical experiences, celebrating both emerging artists and established talent in an intimate, innovative and culturally historic setting. We are excited to welcome April's theatre programme to our West London venue!”

