Rita Simons Joins The Cast Of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel good musical sensation, has announced that award-winning TV and stage actress, Rita Simons, best known for playing Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders, will take to the stage in the role of Miss Hedge. Rita takes over the role from Faye Tozer on 5 August 2019 for a limited season.

Rita Simons said:

"I am so excited to be playing Miss Hedge in what is by far my favourite show...I went to see it when it opened and always wanted to be part of this incredible show...roll on August!"

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said:

"Rita is a very popular and much loved actress. Before she burst onto our TV screens winning Most Popular Newcomer at the National Television Awards, she had a successful career as a singer and two hit singles with the band, Girls @ Play. She will knock you out with her voice as she rocks it as Miss Hedge."

Rita Simons is best known for playing Roxy Mitchell in BBC's EastEnders and is one of Britain's best loved TV actresses. She won Most Popular Newcomer at the National Television Awards and Best Newcomer at the Digital Spy Soap Awards. Rita most recently starred in the film The Krays: Dead Man Walking and was a campmate on the hit ITV reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

Rita's theatre credits include Legally Blonde (UK Tour) and The House in Cold Hill (UK Tour).

Rita will join cast members: Layton Williams (Jamie New), Bill Ward (Hugo/Loco Chanelle), Alex Anstey (Laika Virgin), Luke Baker (Dean Paxton), Courtney Bowman (Fatimah), Marvyn Charles (Swing), Marlon G Day (Dad), Momar Diagne, Zahra Jones (Becca), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Ryan Hughes (Mickey), Daniel Jacob (Sandra Bollock), Melissa Jacques, Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Sejal Keshwala (Ray), Luke Latchman (Sayid), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Rebecca McKinnis (Margaret New), Harriet Payne (Bex), Rachel Price (Swing), Sabrina Sandhu (Pritti Pasha), Biancha Szynal (Swing), Adam Taylor (Swing) and Ziggy Tyler Taylor (Levi).

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Watch the Everybody's Talking About Jamie trailer here.





