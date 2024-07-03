Review: THE VOICE OF THE TURTLE, Jermyn Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



They say you find love when and where you least expect it, but swearing off relationships isn’t just a contemporary manifestation of ennui. It’s 1943 and typical New York actress Sally has decided to focus on her career rather than chase men who don’t give her the time of day. Her colleague and best friend Olive has a different life plan.

After finding out that Olive’s dashing off to revisit an old romantic interest, Sally is left to console her friend’s latest suitor, Sergeant Bill Page. John Van Druten’s The Voice of the Turtle ran for 1557 performances on Broadway, and we can see why. Directed by Philip Wilson, it’s like a rich vintage wine or the perfect summertime romance.

Imogen Elliott in The Voice of the Turtle

Though the production isn’t flawless by any means, it’s a low-stakes and thoroughly entertaining piece of theatre with characters that are remarkably modern for a text of that time. Right away, we’re introduced to a fun dynamic between the two women. Olive (Skye Hallam) is a larger-than-life bonne vivante who sits directly opposed to Sally’s more understated ways. Hallam gives the role an explosive personality. The stage bends at her command, but Imogen Elliott sneaks up in quiet assertiveness. You’d never say this is Elliott’s debut. Wilson makes fluid use of Jermyn Street’s space, seamlessly moving the action across the three sections of Sally’s tiny flat.

Visually, the project is a treat. Ruari Murchison’s design is a cute, vibrant palette of pink and creams with a dash of mint for the kitchen, while Anett Black dresses the actors (Elliott especially) with outfits that simply are to die for.

The girlish glow of the apartment is suddenly invaded by the rough savoir faire and muted green suit of the army playboy. Nathan Ives-Moiba plays a surprisingly domesticated strapping young man whose wealthy debauchery has been stunted by the war. In spite of everything, he finds himself falling for Sally and her accidental charm. His near-constant smirk might be semi-concealed by a thick moustache, but her bouncy, fizzy sense of humour meets a good match in his mordant quips. He appreciates her delicate effervescence and candid remarks, while she is attracted to his effortless charisma and knowledge of poetry. Van Druten establishes an amusing exchange of wit, creating a structure built on delicious circumstantial comedy.

Skye Hallam and Nathan Ives-Moiba in The Voice of the Turtle

It’s a game of white lies and open secrets that unexpectedly takes a melodramatic turn towards the end. Running at nearly two hours and a half with an interval, the show is slightly too long for its plot. The soap opera-ish swings maintain a delectable pace, but Wilson’s transitions and scene changes can be a bit of a slog at times. They’re all negligible issues in the grand scheme of things. Though sometimes soppy and cheesy, it’s a stylish, lighthearted 40s rom-com that would perfectly ease the summer sun if we had any.

The Voice of the Turtle runs at Jermyn Street Theatre until 20 July.

Photo credit: Steve Gregson

