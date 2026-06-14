Review: THE MAGICIANS TABLE, The Vaults

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Death, it turns out, is an excellent alibi for a party, even one being held in your honour. Legendary magician, beloved family man and complete fiction Dieter Roterburg has sadly died and his wake is being held nightly in the tunnels beneath Waterloo train station. Guests are invited to pay their respects, knock back a cocktail or two, and watch a band of highly skilled magicians perform at an unusually intimate range.

The Magicians Table has been running since September 2024, first in a Bermondsey warehouse, and has now migrated to The Vaults with promises of an expanded cast and "20% more magic." Having not seen it since its earliest incarnation, will the much-vaunted upgrades raise the game in an immersive theatre industry sorely in need of a win?

And a win would be good right about now. Following the disastrous failure of Elvis Evolution, creator Layered Reality and its long-running success The War Of The Worlds both closed down last month; Punchdrunk are on a financial precipice, still millions in debt to and under existential threat from the Arts Council England; and, despite announcing a new venue in Greenwich, Secret Cinema are seemingly in a creative death spiral: after a failed attempt to set up home in Camden and the unexplained cancellation of their Barbie project, they next plan to revisit Seventies musical Grease for the third time in as many years and then resurrect their Pirates Of The Caribbean experience, an old idea initially conceived before and then killed off by the pandemic shutdown.

There’s still much to celebrate, though. Independent productions big and small are going strong, Katie Naylor’s third Voidspace Live festival explored all things interactive last weekend and, although the King of Rock and Roll has left the building, Immerse LDN continues to showcase international productions. Even The Magicians Table’s transfer to swankier digs is a reason in this tough economic climate to get the party poppers out.

It is worth pausing on the curious history of this venue, because it explains a good deal about why this carnival of conjuring has thrived where others haven't. In September 2024, two cocktails-and-conjuring shows opened within a week of each other, both promising magic, mystery and immersion. Rhythm & Ruse arrived at The Vaults with the heavier theatre credentials, at least on paper: a creative team stuffed with Punchdrunk alumni including Sam Booth and Mallory Gracenin from The Burnt City and directed by longtime Punchdrunk and Sleepwalk collaborator Fania Grigoriou plus promises full of all the right buzzwords about re-enchantment and immersion.

The Magicians Table, by contrast, opened a few miles south in the backstreets around London Bridge. Its USP hinged on a killer connection: writer Iain Sharkey has co-written Derren Brown's stage shows for two decades and the great man himself lent his opinion calling his friend’s creation "beautifully realised and huge, huge fun."

Rhythm & Ruse folded in January 2025, its immersive pedigree apparently not enough to disguise a fairly static evening built around a single central stage and divine musical performances. The Magicians Table ploughed on, extending five times in its Tanner St haunt. Now relocated into its former rival's vacated tunnels, this move feels less than coincidental. But at what cost?

The show's central conceit remains its greatest asset. From the moment you step inside, you are inducted into Dieter's world: each performer carries a story about how they knew the great magician, and there is just enough narrative tissue to make you feel, however absurdly, that you ought to have worn something more appropriate to see the old man off. As immersive theatre goes, it is unshowy in the best sense: the fiction frames without strangling, and nobody makes you do anything embarrassing.

Another winning feature is the semi-circular tables that have one open side facing the performer and groups of up to ten seated and gathered around. They are a masterstroke of spatial design that Rhythm & Ruse, with its rectangular arrangements, never managed to solve. At this range, with the margin of error thinner than a playing card, it is a pure thrill to watch these professionals apparently break the laws of physics and defy common sense over and over again. Yes, yes, no matter how expertly rolled out they are, the blend of card tricks, mentalism and object manipulation is predictable. And, obviously, there’s a few props that are both amazing and available on Amazon. The real mark of magnificence here lies in the skills, personality and panache on display from a talented crew who have collective centuries of experience up their sleeves.

On press night, Calliope was played by Katie Tranter while Garance Louis takes on the role of Ellis the accordionist; with a sombre outfit and melodies buried in jaunty melancholy, Louis set exactly the right funereal-but-festive tone. The two make for a complementary double act even when operating in separate corners of the room. When not on stage, both are part of the large roving cast of magicians that on press night featured Dee Christopher, Vita Devoid, Pete Heat, Rob James, Gareth Kalyan, Richard McDougall, Yev Moskalov, Maxwell Pritchard, Sharkey, Giuseppe Sodano and Nick Stein.

The move to The Vaults, however, creates a problem that no amount of additional magic will solve. The acoustics are a serious liability. Not the trains thundering out of Waterloo overhead (that is priced in every time you step into these tunnels) but the sound generated by a dozen magicians simultaneously competing for the attention of their respective tables in bursts of ten minutes. The result is a wall of overlapping patter, and unless your magician has the projection of an irate opera singer (some do, some emphatically do not) and the steely focus of a safebreaker, you may find yourself straining to follow the tricks as they unfold or seeing the tricks collapse (as happened on one occasion). The bigger performance areas along the back and side walls are also problematic: everyone can technically see the larger stage sequences, but distance dissolves the spell. And, even for those with a front-row view, the highly hokey performances are the weakest part of the night.

The more dangerous threat on the horizon is not a technical one. Hosted in an immense South Ken ballroom, the newly-opened Lost Estate’s Chat Noir is an immersive dinner-cabaret with a broader range of disciplines and a more studiously theatrical approach. How the two shows battle over the same audience over the coming months will be worth watching. The Magicians Table's trump card remains its intensely up-close mind-boggling illusions enhanced by the table design and the quality of its conjurors. Whether that is enough to hold the room against a competitor with more strings to its bow is the question Dieter, in his infinite fictional wisdom, has left us to answer.

The Magicians Table is at The Vaults, Waterloo, until further notice.

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