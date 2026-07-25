Video: Rachel O'Riordan on THE CHILDREN at Lyric Hammersmith

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Ahead of its autumn run at Lyric Hammersmith, a new video features artistic director Rachel O'Riordan speaking about the theatre's 10th anniversary production of THE CHILDREN, Lucy Kirkwood's darkly comic drama. The clip offers O'Riordan's perspective on the production ahead of its opening at the west London venue.

THE CHILDREN centers on Hazel and Robin, a couple living near a radiation exclusion zone in the aftermath of a catastrophic event, whose lives are upended by an unexpected visitor. Kirkwood's play has been widely praised for its blend of dark humor and moral urgency since its premiere a decade ago.

O'Riordan directs the production, which stars Olivier Award-nominated Meera Syal as Hazel, Declan Conlon as Robin, and Kerry Fox as Rose. The run plays Lyric Hammersmith from 2 September through 3 October, with tickets starting at £10.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the full casting announcement for THE CHILDREN, which confirmed Syal, Conlon, and Fox in their respective roles for the anniversary staging.

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